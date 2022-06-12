Table Rock smallmouths





KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. -- Mike Boyles is one of the happiest people I know, and why wouldn't he be?

Boyles is a full-time fishing guide on Table Rock Lake, the best bass fishery of any of the White River reservoirs, including Lake Norfork. His boat is not fast, but it's spacious and comfortable, and it gets to where the fish are. More to the point, Boyles takes it to where the fish are, and that's why he's in such demand that he guided 233 days in 2021.

"I wanted a new boat, and that makes it hard to say no," said Boyles, who prides himself on maintaining diplomatic, even warm relations with the other guides on the lake. If he can't accommodate a prospective customer, he refers them to other guides.

The coronavirus pandemic hit Table Rock's tourist economy hard in 2020. Many businesses closed. The Army Corps of Engineers closed its lakeside campgrounds. The lodging industry suffered. Boyles said that in April 2020, clients canceled 24 of 27 trips.

By May 2020, Missouri began to reopen. A lot of people were out of work with plenty of time and a little money to spend. Many of them went fishing, and business boomed for Boyles.

"There were no team sports, such as Little League," Boyles said. "Every family in America decided to take the iconic American vacation where they stay at a resort and go fishing. We had the most incredible season ever."

Demand was so intense that Boyles bought a 23-foot, center-console bay boat, a model more closely associated with inshore and nearshore saltwater fishing. He needed it to comfortably fish six and seven people per outing.

Sustained friendship

Boyles prizes relationships. I met him in 1992 when he was a precocious 19-year-old competing against Rick Clunn, Larry Nixon, Gary Klein and all of the other legends of professional bass fishing in the the Red Man Diamond Blend Golden Invitational on Lake Tuscaloosa, Ala. With $150,000 going to the winner, it was the richest tournament in bass fishing at that time. Boyles, the youngest angler in the tournament, was a rising star. I spent a day as his press observer. We clicked, and we stayed in touch.

His tournament career didn't turn out as Boyles hoped, but he said his career as a fishing guide is extremely rewarding. He meets all kinds of people from all over the United States. He's an ambassador for the lake, for bass fishing and for the fishing community, and he vicariously experiences the joy of his clients catching Table Rock's fabled bass.

Smallmouth heaven

Table Rock is unusual because smallmouth bass is its dominant species. They're big smallmouths, too. Boyles said the biggest smallmouth caught in his boat weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces.

"I think our bass fishing is so good because we don't have striped bass," Boyles said. "We have these huge schools of shad all over the lake. They're everywhere, and the bass follow them. When you've got these big submarines (stripers) around that just eat all the time, they tend to push the shad into cover and out of open water. More to the point, they just eat too many shad."

Boyles said Table Rock also has the biggest white bass he's ever seen, and its walleye population is flourishing. The most walleyes his clients caught in an outing was 30. Walleyes are merely a consolation prize on days when smallmouths don't cooperate, Boyles said. Only on Table Rock will you ever hear such a sentiment expressed.

In late spring and early summer, a morning smallmouth topwater bite is the headline attraction. For this, Boyles took me to a point where Bill Chester took me 20 years ago. Chester is still active, Boyles said with a smile.

"We used great big Cordell C-10 Redfins that day," I said.

"No kidding! That's a huge bait for smallmouth," Boyles said.

We used something considerably smaller, a Berkley Jointed Surge jerkbait in Table Rock Shad color, but the concept was the same. Boyles dropped the lure in the water and pulled it slowly past the boat. It swam just under the water with an exaggerated wobble. It made a huge wake, just like the Redfin.

"No faster than that," Boyles said.

"These post-spawn smallmouths like a little splash of chartreuse on cloudy days," he continued. "This flat is about 20 feet deep, and it drops off to 60 feet. Smallmouths hang out at the edge of the drop, and they chase shad around just like spotted bass."

As if Boyles flipped a switch, smallmouths began slamming shad all around us. Every time Boyles tried to get the boat within casting distance, the school sounded.

"Do you think they might be sensitive to the pulses from all these electronics?" I asked.

"You know, there is a lot of debate about that out here," Boyles said.

"The fish are here," I said. "Turn off all this stuff off and let's see what happens."

It didn't take long before bass started slamming the surface closer. One smashed my bait and fought valiantly.

"Don't you just love the way these things dig?" Boyles asked. "They are just so darned strong!"

That one weighed about 3 1/2 pounds. We got several more strikes, but no hookups.

"A lot of times smallmouths come in so hot that they just miss the bait," Boyles said.

When the surface action stopped, we threw swimbaits. We let them fall to the bottom and then swam them slowly.

"Think of it as a hot slice of pizza," Boyles said. "You don't bite into it or you'll burn your mouth. You take a nibble and put it down, take a nibble and put it down. When it's finally cool enough to eat, that's when you chomp down. You might have to reel that bait 10 feet before they finally engage."

Eventually that point went cold, so Boyles drove us to another one. He tied on green pumpkin tube jigs and pulled away from the shore.

"Hendricks, it's about time for you to catch us another fish," Boyles said.

"Your wish is my command, Cap'n," I said, setting the hook on a 16-inch smallmouth.

"You don't need to set the hook that hard," Boyles said. "Reel down to the fish and give it a steady sweep. That's all you need. Otherwise, it's real easy to snap that braid."

I hooked another smallmouth with a mighty yank.

"They say that a man's fishing habits are ingrained at age 50," Boyles said. "That means there's no hope for you, but I'm warning you. If you set the hook on a big one like that, it's going to break your heart."

In a nearby boat, two adolescent boys fished with an adult.

"A lot of families come down here, and a lot of times they bring a kid's friend," Boyles said. "Usually the deal with that is that one kid is a really good fisherman, but the other one isn't any good at all. So the one kid can cast real well, and the other feels like he has to compete with him. And so what happens there is the kid that isn't any good throws in the trees a lot, and it's just a big mess. I spend more time getting lures out of trees than we spend fishing."

Eventually an east wind stirred, and the air pressure rose. The fish quit biting, but Boyles and I continued our visit at a restaurant that had the best Cuban sandwich I've ever had. Being an authority on Cuban sandwiches, this is not idle hyperbole. The curly French fries were entirely crisp, but not burnt.

The triumvirate of great food, decent size smallmouths and fun fellowship with an old friend made for a positively exquisite day.



