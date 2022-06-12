Texas 4-star O-lineman high on Hogs after visit

Arkansas is high on ESPN 4-star offensive line target Connor Stroh’s list after his official visit to Fayetteville this weekend.

“They're high,” Stroh said. “They’re high on my list, especially after this weekend. It's a class program, and this is going to be a tough decision for me because there are so many great schools and this is going to be a consideration.”

Stroh, 6-7, 355, of Frisco (Texas) Wakeland, named Arkansas, Texas, Florida, Texas A&M and Auburn as his finalists on April 29. He had visited the Razorbacks three times prior to this weekend.

“It was great,” said Stroh of his latest trip to Fayetteville. “Real quality time with the coaches, as well as the players. I feel like I spent just as much time with the players as the coaches. They did a great job of showing us the program, and, yeah, I had a fun time.”

ESPN also rates him the No. 27 offensive tackle in the nation. Center Ricky Stromberg was his player host for the weekend. Hanging out with Stromberg and other players stood out.

“I haven't been able to spend that much time with players before, and now I did,” Stroh said. “That was probably the biggest thing.”

He has officially visited Auburn and has visits to Texas and Texas A&M before he makes a decision. Stroh expects to have a decision soon after the last visit.

Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy had Stroh and other offensive line visitors Madden Sanker and Luke Brown, an Arkansas commitment, in the film room together.

“Well, so he took me, Madden and Luke into a room and he started coaching up some of our film from our camps, and that was really cool to see, just to see him coach,” Stroh said. “He's a great guy, and if (Sam) Pittman is picking him to be his O-line coach then he's obviously good.”

Stroh’s previous visits to Fayetteville were for Arkansas’ 31-28 victory over Mississippi State in November, the Jan. 15 Prospect Day and Arkansas’ open football practice on April 16.

He and Brown hit it off during the visit.

“I think we're friends now,” Stroh said. “I got to know him a lot more this weekend, because I spent almost the whole weekend with him, and he's great. He's also really quiet, but he's a good person.”