Thompson takes post at Harding

Harding University has appointed Jean-Noel Thompson as executive vice president to work alongside new President Mike Williams as he begins his tenure.

Williams and Thompson have worked together before.

Williams, who on June 1 became the new president of Harding , the state's largest private university, came from Faulkner University, a private higher education institution based in Montgomery, Ala.

Thompson previously was vice president for student services at Faulkner University.

"Dr. Thompson is a highly talented, Spirit-led leader who will be intimately engaged with the entire University community," Williams said in a statement. "He wants nothing more than to build a relational and supportive culture."

Thompson started his new job at Harding on June 1.

Harding, which had 4,970 students enrolled in the fall 2021 semester, is based in Searcy.

Besides Faulkner University, Thompson has worked at Abilene Christian University, Grove City College and Grand Canyon University.

Thompson earned a bachelor's degree in organizational communication from Arizona State University, a master's degree in student affairs in higher education from Colorado State University and a doctorate in higher education and student affairs from Indiana University.

Thompson and his wife of 30 years, Tonya, have eight children.