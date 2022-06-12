Under Teague, Bearkatz shined

After completing one of the rarest of feats in Arkansas high school basketball history, Melbourne didn't waste much time turning the page.

The Lady Bearkatz became the sixth girls team ever to win four consecutive state titles when they beat Bigelow 63-30 in the Class 2A championship game, but they're not about to rest on their laurels.

Melbourne went back to work immediately to start its offseason training and are in the midst of what Coach Eric Teague calls a "impressive" run during spring and summer workouts. The team has fared well during team camps and are apparently doing things that has even surprised their leader.

But that shouldn't come as of a surprise, especially because of an approach Teague tends to instill in each and every one of his players that come through his program.

"It's just business for them," said Teague, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Coach of the Year. "It's 'Let's get back to business, and let's try to do what we know we can do.' We know it'll be a tall task this year if we're going to try to do something like that again.

"But these ladies have absolutely embraced the challenge, and honestly, I think they're ready for it."

The challenge Melbourne is welcoming figures to be more daunting that what they confronted last season, but with Teague at the controls, the Lady Bearkatz have shown that anything is possible.

Melbourne's bid for its four-peat started with just one starter back from the team that capped 2021 with a three-peat. It helped that the sole returning regular was Kenley McCarn, a Tennessee-Martin commit who'd taken home Most Valuable Player honors in two of the team's prior state title runs. But Teague was adamant that the Lady Bearkatz, despite their overall inexperience, would have to get things down collectively if they were going to finish the season the same way they did the previous three years.

However, he has always had a way of getting his players to overlook any disadvantages they may face when it comes to experience.

"And those kids that are inexperienced played against the No. 1 [team] in the state of Arkansas all last year during practice," Teague said a few days after his team beat White County Central 61-21 in December to run their winning streak to 40 games. "They were getting that experience without people realizing it."

Soon enough, others began realizing that as much as things seemed to have changed around the Lady Bearkatz – roster construction in particular – nothing had really changed. And as the team's camaraderie grew and McCarn's ascension into one of the state's top tier players continued, so did Melbourne's dominance.

The team went 34-0, with 31 of those victories coming by double digits, and won by nearly 30 points on average. All three of the Lady Bearkatz's state tournament wins were mercy-rule decisions, including the championship final when they beat Bigelow 63-30.

McCarn, again, was named the MVP, but she didn't have to do it alone. That's exactly how Teague envisioned it would be not long after they beat Quitman to win the 2021 title.

"The togetherness those kids had, especially after losing so many people the year before, and with everybody doubting us, that lit a little fire under them," Teague explained. "That was probably the best team I'd ever coached, and what I'm saying is that it maybe wasn't the best talent. But the teamwork, the dedication to each other. ... it was just fun. And that's the part what I'm going to remember and cherish the most about that group.

"Togetherness is how teams can accomplish things, and they did that."