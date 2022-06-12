EARLY VOTING CENTERS

Early voting for the June 21 party runoff election and school board races begins Tuesday.

People who voted in the Democratic primary may not vote in a Republican runoff. Those who voted in the Democratic primary may vote in nonpartisan school board runoffs. A registered voter who did not vote in the May 24 primary my vote in the runoff.

Early voting ends June 20. Early voting sites are open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Benton and Washington counties and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Sebastian County.

Voters must provide a form of identification. No bags or purses are allowed in the Benton County Administration Building.

BENTON COUNTY

• Administration Building, 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

• County Clerk's Office, 2111 W. Walnut St., Rogers

• County Clerk's Office, 707 S. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

• Sebastian County Courthouse, Room G8, 35 S. Sixth St., Fort Smith

• Greenwood Sebastian County Fairgrounds, 530 E. Knoxville St., Greenwood

WASHINGTON COUNTY

• Washington County Courthouse, 280 N. College Ave., Fayetteville