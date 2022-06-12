Warren Tomato Festival a big hit





Even with some early rain, the 66th annual Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival in Warren this weekend proved another resounding success.

Begun in 1956 as a means to draw attention to commercial tomato farming, packing and shipping, the yearly event has grown into the longest-running festival in the state and most popular Arkansas food-related celebration of its kind.

During the time of covid concerns, the festival was reduced in size but never ceased, maintaining a running string of consecutively uninterrupted years. The 2020 event was a bare-bones affair, while 2021 was a near -- but not quite -- return to normal.

In confirmation of the huge Saturday crowds filling downtown Warren for blocks surrounding the historic Bradley County Courthouse square, James Wells, who has served as Pink Tomato Committee chairman for the 55th, 64th and 65th celebrations, said, "This is our first year to come back 100%. Neither covid nor Friday wind storms nor Saturday's rain and not even record-high gas prices could dampen the turnout and enthusiasm we've seen here this weekend."

Next year's 2023 festival chairperson, Kenna Sparks, said, "If not for all the hard work of all our volunteers, none of this would be possible."

The 10 a.m. parade wound through 20 blocks of downtown Warren with spectators standing shoulder-to-shoulder on both sides of the thoroughfare every step of the way. Besides the many politicians making their presence known at the head of the procession, last Saturday's Pre-Teen, Miss Petite, Miss Teen and Miss Pink Tomato pageant winners followed soon after, wearing their well-deserved crowns.

Upon conclusion of the impressive spectacle, attendees made their way from every direction to the square to take in the much-anticipated annual tomato-eating contest. The first group of competitors was the celebrity category made up of political candidates seated on the stage before several hundred onlookers. The top three tomato-eaters were State Rep. Jeff Wardlaw with 2.5 pounds consumed in the allotted time, followed by last year's champion, state Sen. Ben Gilmore, who wolfed down 2.3 pounds of ripe tomatoes, and third-place finisher Brian Sanders, husband of Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders, with 1.5 pounds to his credit.

Wardlaw said he has taken the champion tomato-eating title 10 of the past 12 years, losing only to Gilmore in 2021 and Sen. Trent Garner a few years back.

Afterward, the Jubilation Jazz Band took their turn on the courthouse square stage, entertaining listeners with a large array of horns. Some 22 members of the ensemble gathered from all corners of Arkansas to play a variety of jazz numbers ranging from Dixieland to ragtime.

The annual All-Tomato Luncheon, which has been absent from the roster for the past two years, returned for 2022 with more than 200 guests filling the First Baptist Church Family Life Center. The tomato-themed meal consisted of bacon and Bradley County tomato sandwiches along with pickled green tomatoes. Guests were additionally treated to free festival 50th Anniversary Cookbooks. To the delight of all, Ethel "Egie" Grace Teague Wilson, who was the first-ever Miss Pink Tomato in 1956, was in attendance.

There was something for the enrichment of every member of the family all day Saturday. Additional activities included a 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. quilt show, an antique car show at the Warren City Park, the Little Miss Pink Tomato beauty pageant beginning at 2:30, a nationally sanctioned steak cook-off on Main Street, numerous food vendors, the Johnson Brothers carnival that opened in the evening and a huge selection of arts and crafts all day until 6 p.m.

At 6:30 Saturday evening, Nashville country artist Mary Heather Hickman took the main stage. A few of her more popular songs include "Ouachita River," "Baptist Parking Lot" and "Come on, Cowboys."

Highlighting the fun-filled weekend, David Lee Murphy rounded out the night, bringing his country flavor to the stage with well-known radio hits like "Dust on the Bottle" and "Party Crowd."

After his 90-minute performance, a 10 p.m. grand finale fireworks show was scheduled, concluding the 66th the Pink Tomato Festival.





Participants wear masks and native dresses during the festival parade. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)







People dodge the raindrops as the Pink Tomato Festival parade gets started. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)





