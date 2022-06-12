Washington County criminal justice panel makes initial report

FAYETTEVILLE -- The need for a mental health court to divert people from jail and programs to help others get out of jail and stay out were among the points made in a report on reforming Washington County's criminal justice system.

County officials received a preliminary look Monday at the work being done by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee.

The panel is charged with examining ways the county may be able to improve the criminal justice system and reduce crowding at the jail. The committee is made up of representatives of county government, law enforcement, judges, prosecutors, public defenders and community members.

Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett, co-chairman of the committee, said the report was made in response to questions from some justices of the peace. He said a more detailed report, with recommendations from the panel, is the next likely step.

"This report is something the Jail Committee had been looking for," Durrett said. "Something to give them the metrics, some idea of the problems we're dealing with and what we've been looking into. They had asked for that to give them an idea of where we might be looking to put the funding and resources."

DATA TO CONSIDER

The report begins with several points of information being used as a starting place to define the problems being considered.

According to the report, the jail has about 150 "medical patients" per week. About 75% of those arrested self-report as having some mental health issues. With a population of 704 detainees on April 28, that would mean as many as 528 self-reported being affected by mental health issues.

The average time between arrest and trial is six months, according to the report. Bond is typically set within 24 hours of a person's arrest and a detainee sees a judge within 48 to 72 hours of their arrest. It takes from 30 to 45 days to assign an attorney to a case.

The jail reported a population of 704 on April 28. From Jan. 1 to April 22, there were 602 detainees released on their own recognizance and 730 released by sheriff's order.

On April 28, there were 95 people incarcerated with a failure to appear charge only and 493 without failure to appear charges.

During the first failure to appear clinic held by the county Jan. 6, 20 people were able to enter plea agreements and six got back on the court dockets.

Durrett said the problems highlighted in the report could be addressed by a range of programs, some of which are listed in the report. The committee has been looking at holding more failure-to-appear clinics, and hiring a diversion case manager to get detainees who qualify for specialty courts like drug court and veterans court into those programs more rapidly. Establishing a mental health court is also on the list of programs being considered.

The panel has also discussed the need for a programs building or space devoted to diversionary programs and behavioral health programs at the jail. Pretrial services -- including providing detainees with notice of court dates, transportation and references to services available in the community -- were also mentioned.

The report had some general information about possible costs of some programs, including a $55,000 annual salary for a diversion case manager, $100,000 in annual salary for two probation officers for a mental health court and $250,000 for a programs building at the jail campus.

Durrett said the county needs to continue exploring these and other alternatives to incarceration even if voters approve a proposed jail expansion.

Sheriff Tim Helder has asked the Quorum Court to put a jail expansion plan along with a tax increase to pay for the project on the November general election ballot. The cost of the expansion has been put as high as $96 million.

"From my standpoint, we need to move forward with these regardless of whether voters approve the jail expansion or not," Durrett said. "Even if the voters approve the expansion, I think we still need to do things like mental health court and pretrial services. Right now, the jail is overcrowded which makes it a pressing problem. But I think we need both."

JAIL EXPANSION RESISTANCE

A local advocacy group, the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition, has called for a five-year moratorium on any new jail construction in both Benton and Washington counties to give alternatives to incarceration time to be implemented and to show their effectiveness. Sarah Moore, a group member, said she wants local officials to do more than talk about alternatives.

"We've been talking for years about some of these things," Moore said. "None of these things are unique or new. They've all been shown to work in study after study and in cities and counties and other jurisdictions across the country. There's been a sobering center operating successfully since the 1970s in Oklahoma. While it's good that we're having a discussion, it's time for action. We need to put some money toward these solutions that have been proven to work."

Moore said the coalition is organizing a trip June 23-24 to Douglas County, Kan., inviting local officials to observe programs operating there that are just now being discussed in Northwest Arkansas.

"They're succeeding; why do we not want that for Washington County?" Moore said.

Justice of the Peace Willie Leming said he thinks the county has waited too long to expand the jail and he has no confidence any of the alternatives being suggested will offset the need for more jail space.

"I can't see where it's growing any bed space," Leming said of the alternatives being suggested. "They can talk all they want, but I believe that's the only answer we have. I'm not saying not to try and help people, but that's not the solution. We need a bigger jail and more mental health services. I think we need to do both, but we've got to get the jail underway."

Justice of the Peace Evelyn Rios Stafford said the Quorum Court shouldn't "rubber stamp" the jail expansion proposal until there is more information about both the cost and scope of the project and about alternatives that could alleviate some or all of the need for more jail space.

"Where is the permanent funding for a bigger jail going to come from?" Stafford asked. "Are we low-balling the cost of construction and operating and maintenance? To my knowledge, no one in either Benton or Washington counties has been talking about a regional jail. That's the kind of thing that should be included in this discussion. A lot of these alternative programs are things that can be kick-started. We've got millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan money that can be used for one-time expenses, and I think we should use some of it for these types of things that we're allowed to use it for. If we're going to put something on the ballot, some of these things need funding, too."

Jay Cantrell, chief deputy with the Washington County Sheriff's Office and sheriff-elect, said the county should continue with programs like mental health court and adding more pretrial services, but adding jail space is unavoidable.

"Most of the things they're talking about doing require space, and there's just no space to do anything," Cantrell said. "It would be nice to have the space for more mental health services, to have the space to separate the people who need to be kept out of the general population, for education and for pretrial services, but with 110 to 115 people sleeping on the floor every night and averaging around 730 people in the jail we just don't have any space."