Washington discusses change from teaching

Elected in 2016, reelected in 2020, and in office for six years, retired school teacher and principal Mayor Shirley Washington sat down with The Pine Bluff Commercial's editor Byron Tate to talk about her transition into the political arena, city projects and developments, struggles with transparency in her administration and the challenges that come with being a mayor.

"It has not been as difficult as I thought it would be," said Washington when asked about her transition to being mayor. "I thought it would be totally unbearable."

After graduating from Wabbaseka High School in 1966, Washington entered AM&N College and majored in Elementary Education with a minor in English. She earned a master's degree from the University Of Arkansas at Fayetteville and completed additional studies at the University of Central Arkansas at Conway.

Washington said she realized at a young age that she had a gift for teaching.

She retired after 38 years of service in the public schools of Jefferson County which included 22 years in the classroom and 16 years in school administration.

Washington said she was comfortable in her education career because she knew at a young age what she wanted to be, but when it came to politics, Washington said she never felt like a politician.

Admitting being a council member first would have given her better insight on what to expect, Washington said she doesn't regret her decision.

As mayor of the city, one might say for Washington that experience has been the best teacher.

She said she started volunteering under Mayor Debe Hollingsworth's administration during her retirement.

"I heard that there were some projects that Mayor Hollingsworth was working on and that there were some spots where she could use some volunteers," said Washington,

From there, Washington said she got more involved with the city -- and then with the many people encouraging her to run for office.

In October 2015, Washington entered the political arena. Her promise was to provide strong visionary leadership and to be a servant leader. On January 1, 2017, Washington became the first African American woman to hold the highest office in the city of Pine Bluff.

"I ended up running hoping really at the time I would lose," she said.

As it happened Washington won and six years later Washington said she is busier than ever before, preparing for the worst while hoping for the best, monitoring and adjusting to city government in part one of this new episode of The Newsroom.