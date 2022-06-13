ATU to renovate residence hall

RUSSELLVILLE -- Arkansas Tech University announced recently that external renovations will be made to Caraway Residence Hall with the help of an $857,492 grant from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council.

The funds will allow the university to replace roof decking and tiles at the residence hall. The university will provide matching funds of $218,730 to repair and replace doors and windows.

"Arkansas Tech University is grateful to the ANCRC for its continued partnership in preserving historical structures on our Russellville campus," Dr. Robin E. Bowen, ATU president, said. "This grant will help ensure that one of ATU's most visible buildings will maintain its beauty and functionality into a second century of service."

Caraway Hall -- which serves as sorority housing for 88 university students each semester -- opened in the spring of 1935. The colonial style structure was named in memory of the late Sen. Thaddeus H. Caraway. The hall was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1992.