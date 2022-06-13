Bentonville rides on biking plans

BENTONVILLE -- A new, two-way bike lane has eaten up three lanes of vehicle traffic and caused some confusion for drivers along a stretch of Southwest Eighth Street.

The bike lanes are between Southwest I Street and Southwest Arrowhead Drive, a little less than a mile.

The original five-lane road opened in 2010, but adding the bikes lanes removed a lane of eastbound and a lane of westbound traffic and most of what was a center turn lane, said Dennis Birge, city transportation director. Orange barrels and cones separate the bike lanes from car traffic.

Traffic counts supported going to fewer lanes, Birge said.

In 2019, there were fewer than 6,000 vehicles per day traveling that section of road, he said. Walton Boulevard and Southwest 14th Street, also five-lane sections, carry 20,000 to 35,000 vehicles a day depending on which area a driver is on, Birge said.

Eighth Street is classified as an arterial section, according to the city's master street plan. The current needs and changes will be more consistent with a collector classification, Birge said. Five lanes is classified as arterial street.

The new bike lanes will run next to the new 8th Street Gateway Park. The park will be on the south side of Southwest Eighth Street.

The park is a nearly 100-acre campus. Walmart donated 75 acres near the intersection of Southwest Eighth and Southwest I streets for the park in December 2019. A 23-acre donation also came from the Walton family, according to a news release issued in 2019.

BIKING BIG IN CITY

The bike lanes are one indication of the city's attempt to cater to bicyclists. The city's reputation as a destination for bicyclists has grown steadily over the past decade. Visit Bentonville, the city's tourism bureau, touts Bentonville as the "mountain biking capital of world" on its website, pointing to more than 140 miles of trails. Others have helped validate that claim; Outside magazine called the city "Disneyland for mountain bikers."

Paxton Roberts with BikeNWA said data from 2017, the last time it was collected, showed 44% of city residents rode a bike six times or more that year. More than half of the city's residents now ride a bike and that's a conservative estimate, he said.

The city's population rose from 35,301 to 54,164 from 2010 to 2020, according to the U.S. Census.

BikeNWA focuses on initiatives that promote advocacy and education in cities across Northwest Arkansas with a particular focus on communities along the Razorback Greenway corridor, according to its website.

Hunter Garrison, the city's bike and pedestrian planner, said the plan to add protected bike lanes came out of Connect Bentonville, the city's bike and pedestrian master plan that was adopted in January 2021.

The goal is to help people get anywhere in the city on a bike via a safe network. There are isolated pieces in place that are part of a bigger connectivity plan, Garrison said.

"You can't do it all once," he said.

Birge acknowledged some early confusion around the 12-foot bike lanes because the area was not properly striped. Drivers noticed, too.

"The first time I drove on it since the change, there actually weren't any lines drawn," Nicole Falgout of Centerton said. "It was total confusion and chaos. It's easier to follow now that there are some lines. However, I truly feel there needs to be better direction or explanation as to what's actually going on until they can get the rest of the materials to finish the project. Ultimately, I think this will work out to help with flow of traffic as well as with those on bikes. So I'm for the change."

Craig Overton of Bentonville also has driven Southwest Eighth Street since the changes. His daughters attend Founders Classical Academy, and he has to drive down the street to drop off and pick up his children.

"The first day, they had the lines painted on the road it was very confusing," he said. "Other drivers also appeared to be confused as it seemed the eastbound lane was being treated like a three-lane road and the westbound was only a single lane."

The change also caused confusion at the intersection of Southwest I and Southwest Eighth streets, he said.

"There were cars in the bike lane trying to turn right, and people in the turn lane trying to go straight," he said.

Plans show the two bike lanes separated by rubber curbs.

Next is an a 8-foot parking shoulder that park visitors will be able to use, the eastbound travel lane, an 8-foot median, the westbound lane and finally another 8-foot parking shoulder on the north side of Southwest Eighth Street.

The project striping is not complete. The rubber curbs need to be installed along with tall, reflective delineators within the bike lane buffer area, Birge said. Bike symbols and arrows for turn lanes also need to be installed. The order time for all the material is three weeks, Birge said.

Garrison said he hopes the project will be finished by the end of the month. Supply chain issues have hampered the process; the needed rubber curbs are sitting in the port of Houston, he said.

BIKE LANES ON 2 STREETS

Eighth Street is an essential east-west corridor that connects neighborhoods to several destinations on either side of Walton Boulevard. Transforming the corridor into a safe and accessible bikeway has the potential to impact people's decisions on mode choice for various trips, according to the city bike and pedestrian master plan.

The 8th Street Gateway Park is listed among key connections in the master plan.

"I don't understand why Bentonville would reduce the number of lanes on the road since Bentonville and Northwest Arkansas for that matter has traffic issues," Overton said. "We need more lanes and roads to help with the flow of traffic, not more bike lanes."

There also is a protected two-way bike lane on Northwest Third Street from Walton Boulevard to the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve. The area is also mentioned in the master plan as one of the northernmost east-west corridors that span a majority width of the city.

Protected bike lanes provide critical, safe connections and part of good bike infrastructure, Roberts said. Vehicle drivers also like them because the bikes are in their own lanes, he said.

The bike lanes on Southwest Eighth and Northwest Third streets are open, Birge said.

The bike lanes project -- both streets were considered one element -- was a joint affair between the city and the Walton Family Foundation. The city's cost was $200,000 and the foundation provided a $1.4 million grant for construction, Birge said.

The plan is to build more protected bike lanes in the future, Garrison said.

"We don't know exactly where they are going and the lanes may not look like what we have on Third and Eighth," he said.