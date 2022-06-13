There are plenty of stories in the press these days about inflation, and what's behind it. And what's before us.

Those who keep up with these things say that inflation in the United States rose 8.6 percent in May. Which was the highest on record since 1981 and those early Reagan years when the summers were stifling. Both with heat and inflationary pressure.

Housing prices are up. Food prices are up. Car prices are up. And the price of fuel is up 106.7 percent in the last 12 months. Which you probably already know.

ABC News had an interesting story on fuel prices the other day. It was so interesting that Drudge linked to it. And it came with its own blaring headline, all caps, meant to draw in readers from all over:

$95 TO FILL UP FAMILY CAR

To which we respond:

Only $95? The last time we filled up, the pump charged us well over $100.

Somebody point us to the cheap gas that ABC News found. We could use the break.