CIA urges tourists to think like a spy: Travel with your own door stop





As pandemic restrictions ease and more Arkansans begin indulging their wanderlust, the Central Intelligence Agency is suggesting travelers act a bit like spies — for safety's sake.

The consumer-oriented Ask Molly column on the agency's website offers tips it humorously calls "travel tradecraft."

Most are common sense, familiar advice, such as leaving valuables at home and not opening a hotel door unless you know who's outside. It's also sensible to learn basic phrases in the language of your destination, so you can ask for help; and please, the agency says, research the place before you go there.

The CIA's World Factbook website could be helpful: cia.gov/the-world-factbook.

Savvy travelers know to take a written list of emergency contacts for each destination and carry a photocopy of their passport. "If the front desk of your hotel asks to hold on to your passport, see if they'll accept that copy," the CIA suggests.

Ask Molly also says it's important to register with the U.S. Embassy at your destination before you arrive, so the staff could contact you in a hurry should Americans need to skedaddle. The U.S. State Department has a Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, described at step.state.gov.

Criminals can masquerade as local transportation in any country. If you haven't arranged a ride, the agency suggests you pause inside the airport to ask an official or information desk how much shuttles and taxis ought to cost. Negotiate the price before you load your bags. And "only use taxis from the official queue that are clearly marked and have a functioning meter and the driver's ID displayed inside," the column says.

To fend off carjackers, lock the taxi doors when you get in. "Best practice is to keep the windows rolled up, as well," the column says.

At a hotel, request a middle floor. First-floor rooms are more vulnerable to break-ins, and in some countries, emergency responders don't have the gear to reach higher floors.

Before settling in, find your room's emergency exits and count the doors between you and the stairwell. But the agency advises against using stairs unless it's an emergency. "Using the stairs is great for exercise, but crimes frequently occur in isolated stairwells," the column says.

Pack along your own door stop or door alarm to bolster room security. And when you're inside, of course, use the door deadbolt. "The automatic locks on hotel room doors can often be forced open, and the chains can often be cut," the column says.

Know the operating hours of public transit systems and plan your route before you go exploring; but be willing to change that route should you find yourself isolated or in an ill-lighted area — or you feel uneasy.

"Trust your instincts. We know from experience that when something doesn't feel right, it often isn't. Someone standing too close to you, following you across multiple locations, loitering outside your room — if a situation raises your suspicions, remove yourself from it or seek help," the column says.

Staying alert, maintaining a constant "situational awareness" keeps spies from being knocked on the head and dragged to a villain's lair, but it also will deepen a traveler's appreciation for the unique qualities of an unfamiliar place.

Among those special qualities could be laws or customs that restrict alcohol use. And while "spies might swill martinis in the movies," alcohol impairs alertness and judgment, the column notes.

Opportunistic criminals look for easy targets, so think of your demeanor on the street as a deterrent: Try not to appear lost. "For example, don't stand on a busy street corner poring over a map or your smartphone."

And if you notice commotion, don't check it out.

"If you hear a disturbance unfolding when you're out and about, steer clear and leave the intelligence gathering to us. The commotion could be an escalating danger or a distraction designed to help someone pickpocket you.

"Your mission is to get home safely," according to the CIA. "Don't take unnecessary risks."

See Ask Molly at arkansasonline.com/613CIA.



