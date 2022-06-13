County district extends pact, raises superintendent’s pay

After months of discussion, the school board for the Pulaski County Special School District has agreed to extend the contract of Superintendent Charles McNulty for another three-year rolling period and give him a raise.

McNulty's annual salary increases from $215,000 to $245,700.

The board's June 6 vote was 6-1. Heather Smith, a board member from Sherwood, noted no.

McNulty, 59, is completing his fourth year as chief executive of the nearly 12,000-student school district. Before coming to Arkansas, McNulty was assistant superintendent for educational services in the Waterloo, Iowa, Community School District.

He was selected in April 2018 for the superintendent's job and began work that July. His initial annual salary was $205,000, with a $10,000 annuity. In January 2020, the board voted to add the $10,000 annuity payment to the superintendent's salary, making McNulty's annual salary $215,000 a year.

Last month, the board planned to act on the contract but then voted 5-0, with two members absent, to hold off.

School Board President Lindsey Gustafson said the board and McNulty had agreed verbally to contract terms in April after meeting in executive session on the issue at least twice earlier in the year. Gustafson said the board had since been presented with three written drafts. Jessica Duff, a spokesperson for the district, said after the May meeting that the multiple drafts were the result of corrections to format, spelling and a date in the document.

McNulty's full increase will begin with the start of the upcoming fiscal year on July 1. The contract terms, including a prorated raise, takes effect retroactively to May 10.

At the June 6 board meeting, before the vote, the board met in executive session. When it returned to public session, Gustafson said the board, in discussing the contract in executive session, eliminated a sentence in clause 2, on compensation.

She referred to the sentence in a draft that had stated: "Effective each July 1 during the term hereof, the salary to be paid to Superintendent shall be increased by the sum of the increase in the base salary schedule of any employee group in the District, if any, and an amount equal to the experience step awarded to the District's certified personnel."

Gustafson said, "That sentence has been eliminated." She also said the last sentence in clause 6 -- "The Board shall bear the expense of the Superintendent's annual examination" -- had been eliminated.

Then, before the vote, board member Eli Keller noted that the process had taken a "lengthy" period.

"Since this has been such a lengthy process, in case it looked any [other] type of way, just for transparency, there was, on my part, there was no lack of confidence in Dr. McNulty," Keller said. "It was just ironing out the finite details so that all parties felt good about the contract. That was, that's the only reason it was drug out -- to clear up language."

The approval of the contract provides McNulty with a three-year deal, from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025.

As listed in the final contract, the newly increased salary will be "prorated over the term of this 244-day annual contract" adding, "... and payable in twenty-six (26) equal biweekly installments."

McNulty's pay will be discussed before the beginning of each fiscal year when establishing his annual pay.

A $600 monthly vehicle allowance, as well as up to $2,400 in expenses annually, have been agreed upon, according to the final contract. The contract grants McNulty 12 vacation days, 12 sick days and 2 personal days annually.

The contract notes "upon separation with the District," that the untouched vacation and sick days will be paid to McNulty -- "at his then prevailing daily rate of pay."

The Board will determine an updated salary before the beginning of each fiscal year, as the contract states it will be "fixed by the Board."

The contract reiterates that each updated salary will not be less than the established salary from the previous year.

Information for this article was contributed by Cynthia Howell of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.