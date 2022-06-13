Dangerous heat expected in Arkansas this week, forecasters say

Heat advisories over much of the state will go into effect at 11 a.m. Monday and last until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Heat advisories mean the heat index values could reach 105 degrees or higher.

Northwest parts of Arkansas are under an excessive heat warning, meaning temperatures could feel like 110 degrees or above.

The index values level off in central and southern Arkansas, according to Justin Condry, a meteorologist with the weather service in North Little Rock.

Areas in Arkansas with higher elevations may not reach an index value worthy of an advisory, said Condry, but due to the possibility and surrounding location.

He said the most concerning days this week are Monday and Tuesday. Evenings will still feel muggy and hot due to the high relative humidity.

That humidity, brought on by the amount of rainfall Arkansas received last week, will increase the risk of heat illnesses.

The weather service advised Arkansans to stay inside or in the shade, drink lots of water, take breaks when working outside and check on neighbors who might not have air conditioning.

Condry said the main concern is heatstroke, though sunburns are also possible.

High temperatures and heat index values are expected to be seen throughout the state as the week progresses, but there is a small chance of light showers on Saturday that might help ease the temperatures into the lower 90s according to Condry.