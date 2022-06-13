Duvall goes deep twice; Braves’ streak now 11

ATLANTA -- Adam Duvall homered twice off Jose Quintana, William Contreras and Matt Olson also connected, and the Atlanta Braves won their 11th consecutive game, 5-3 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

The defending World Series champion Braves began the day having trimmed five games off the New York Mets' division lead since the winning streak started June 1.

This stretch is the club's best since it won 14 in a row from July 26 to Aug. 9, 2013. During the streak, Atlanta has outscored opponents 74-30 with 22 home runs. The pitching staff has a 2.32 ERA over the same span.

It's been equally fun for Duvall, who has mostly scuffled this season with a .206 batting average, 6 home runs and a .614 OPS. Last year, Duvall led the NL with 113 RBI and was second with 38 home runs.

He has seven extra-base hits over his last four games.

"We're playing good baseball and getting some timely hits is key, so it feels good," he said.

Pittsburgh has lost a season-high six consecutive games, including four against the Braves. The Pirates were swept for the fifth time this season.

"We need to get out of Atlanta," Pittsburgh Manager Derek Shelton said. "That's a good baseball team."

Quintana (1-4) was charged with 6 hits and 4 runs in 5 innings and had allowed two runs or fewer in nine of his previous 11 starts. The Braves are 16-6 against lefty starters and have won their last 11 games against them.

Wright (7-3) allowed 5 hits and 3 runs with 2 walks and 7 strikeouts in 6 innings.

BREWERS 4, NATIONALS 1 Willy Adames homered and drove in three runs, helping Milwaukee snap an eight-game losing streak by beating Washington.

DIAMONDBACKS 13, PHILLIES 1 Christian Walker had three hits and three RBI, Jake McCarthy homered and Arizona ended Philadelphia's nine-game winning streak, giving interim manager Rob Thomson his first loss.

GIANTS 2, DODGERS 0 Carlos Rodon pitched two-hit ball over six strong innings and San Francisco completed a three-game sweep of division-leading Los Angeles.

REDS 7, CARDINALS 6 TJ Friedl hit a tiebreaking triple in the seventh inning and Tommy Pham added a home run as Cincinnati beat St. Louis to snap a four-game losing streak.

ROCKIES 4, PADRES 2 Ryan McMahon hit a go-ahead, two-run double with two outs in the eighth and German Marquez (3-5) pitched seven strong innings to lead Colorado past San Diego.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 6, TIGERS 0 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered, Ross Stripling pitched one-hit ball for six innings and Toronto beat Detroit.

GUARDIANS 6, ATHLETICS 3 Jose Ramirez had three RBI, including a two-run double in the first inning, to continue his torrid production and Cleveland defeated Oakland.

ORIOLES 10, ROYALS 7 Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Rougned Odor hit home runs, leading Baltimore past Kansas City.

RANGERS 8, WHITE SOX 6 (12) Jonah Heim hit a two-run single in the 12th inning and Texas turned a double play on a ball hit to the warning track to defeat Chicago.

RAYS 6, TWINS 0 Jeffrey Springs (3-2) threw two-hit ball into the sixth inning, Randy Arozarena stole two bases after twice getting hit by pitches and Tampa Bay beat Minnesota.

RED SOX 2, MARINERS 0 Rafael Devers hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning, spot starter Kutter Crawford and five relievers combined on a one-hitter and Boston edged Seattle.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 9, MARLINS 4 Justin Verlander (8-2) earned his major league-leading eighth win, Jeremy Pena and Jose Altuve homered and Houston snapped its three-game losing streak by beating Miami.

METS 4, ANGELS 1 Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis each hit home runs and Taijuan Walker (4-2) struck out 10 in six innings as New York defeated Los Angeles.

YANKEES 18, CUBS 4 Matt Carpenter homered twice and tied his career high with seven RBI, powering New York to complete a weekend sweep of Chicago for its 11th win in 12 games.

Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall hits a solo home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)



Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm, right, reacts after striking out against Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Sean Poppen during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo, left, and Alek Thomas celebrate after a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

