First Black leader of Arkansas Army National Guard assumes command

After promotion to brigadier general, Leland Tony Shepherd took command of the Arkansas Army National Guard on Sunday, making him the first African American to lead the four brigades.

"This may be one small step, another step of promoting an officer to the rank of general, but it is a giant leap for African Americans across the state, across the nation and across this world," Shepherd told a crowd during his promotion ceremony at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.

Shepherd is the second Black general officer in the Arkansas Army National Guard. The first is Brig. Gen. William J. Johnson, who was promoted on Oct. 16, 2007. He retired in 2012.

Maj. Gen. Kendall W. Penn said anyone can see by looking at Shepherd's uniform that he has done a "fantastic job" in every position he has ever held.

"Tony has shown that capability as long as I've known him," Penn said. The two first met before deployment to Iraq in the early 2000s.

"Tony was able to do things with radios, computers and wiring that nobody else in the brigade could do," Penn said.

Shepherd moved up to captain while in Iraq as the brigade saw a shortage of staff.

"Right off the bat he started making changes that made the brigade more efficient," Penn said. "That always stood out to me. It showed that Tony was a pinch hitter."









Penn said an old Army saying describes Tony best.

"Soldiers obey orders because they have to," Penn said. "They follow orders because the person who gave them is a leader. It was always a better unit when Tony was there. I can't wait to see all the accomplishments you bring to the table."

Shepherd was born in Guyana, South America, and moved to the United States with his mother, who was a teacher at the time.

"This is an American story," Shepherd said. "Where a young private dreamt the dream of getting to the top."

He followed this with a quote from musician Drake, "Starting from the bottom, now we here."

The quote was met with laughter and cheering from the crowd.

Shepherd graduated from Montgomery County Community College in Pennsylvania with an associate degree in electronic engineering and at Philander Smith College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in organizational management. He has a Masters of Arts in information technology management from Webster University and Master of Arts in strategic studies from the Army War College. He received a doctoral degree in executive leadership from the University of Charleston.

He has served two combat tours in Iraq with the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. His first was as a signal officer in 2004 and the second as a an IBCT signal officer in 2008.

Shepherd has been honored with numerous medals, including the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Iraqi Freedom Service Medal. He's also been awarded the Combat Action Badge and the Order of the Mercury, Bronze.

"There is a saying out there that you can't be what you cannot see," Shepherd said. "In the Arkansas National Guard, I have been able to see quite a bit."

It was a village of family, friends and those he has served with who helped me rise through the ranks, he said.

"The bottom has an environment, and the environment which I'm surrounded by is what makes this possible," Shepherd said. "I tell people I'm lucky and they said 'Its not luck Tony, you've put in the work. You've done the deeds.' I am lucky because I have the family and the friends that I have. It wouldn't be possible without those folks."

He said it starts with his mother's courageous decision to give her family a new life in America.

"When you plant seeds like that, you get the fruit," Shepherd said.

Shepherd took over command from Brig. Gen. Bradley J. Cox, who held the position for three years. During that time, the Arkansas National Guard assisted in the battle with covid-19 in the state, along with civil unrest and a major ice storm.

Cox will become the Arkansas National Guard director of the joint staff.

"I know I have some big shoes to fill," Shepherd said Sunday. "You've left the command at 100 percent strength and I hope to follow in your shoes at 100 percent strength."

A diversity program was listed as among priorities that Shepherd plans to focus on during his time as commander. Other priorities include mission first, soldiers always, readiness, safety and training.

The Arkansas Army National Guard consists of 6,500 guardsmen in four brigades: 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 77th Theater Aviation Brigade, 87th Troop Command and the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, according to a news release.