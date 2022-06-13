Former nursing home worker in Garland County accused of stealing resident’s debit card

A former nursing home employee was arrested Wednesday on felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from allegations he stole a debit card from a resident and used it to make multiple purchases and cash withdrawals.

Johnathon Martin Trent, 32, was booked into the Garland County jail shortly after 1:30 p.m. on felony counts of abuse of an endangered or impaired person, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and theft by receiving of a credit or debit card, punishable by up to six years, and a misdemeanor count of theft of property under $1,000, punishable by up to one year in jail.

Trent was released on a $5,000 bond less than an hour later and is set to appear on Sept. 1 in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Dane Pederson, a special agent for the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Attorney General's Office, on Jan. 28, the administrator of Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation, 524 Carpenter Dam Road, filed a report with the Department of Human Services Office of Long Term Care regarding suspicious charges on a resident’s bank account.

He reported that a resident had received a text message from his bank about a suspicious debit card charge and then discovered there were numerous charges to his account that he did not make or authorize.

The resident alleged that a former employee, identified as Trent, used his debit card to purchase food for him in November 2021, the affidavit states. The facility provided a copy of the resident's bank statement indicating unauthorized charges to the resident's debit card to Domino's Pizza, a cash app, Straight Talk, DoorDash, PlayStation and Google.

Subpoenas were issued and records obtained from the resident's bank, the cash app, and the other businesses.

The records reportedly showed two cash withdrawals on the resident's card made by Trent on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, totaling $140. The records from Straight Talk, a phone service, indicated payments of over $150 were made on the card to pay for a phone account traced to Trent and Pederson called the number and communicated with Trent during the investigation.

The records for DoorDash indicated payments of $27.91 on Jan. 16 and $17.83 on Jan. 23 for customer Trent, from Burger King, which were delivered to Village Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation, 228 W. Grand Ave. The affidavit notes Trent was terminated from Pines Nursing and was working at Village Springs when the food was delivered.

A Google charge to the card of $7.99 was made on Trent's Google account at his former address on Piney Loop, which was his listed address on file at Pines before his termination, authorities said. Records of a charge of $24.55 made to Domino's indicate the pizza was delivered to Trent's current address on Jan. 26.

The total amount allegedly stolen from the resident, including the cash withdrawals, was $419.22, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit notes Trent "declined to be interviewed" by Pederson regarding the allegations. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Monday.