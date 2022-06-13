• Keith Niemann, a white Wichita, Kan., Fire Department supervisor, was suspended for three days without pay for texting a photo of himself wearing a sweater featuring a naked Black man on WhatsApp with the message, "having a good morning at the firehouse."

• Trilby Lundberg, industry analyst for the Lundberg Survey, said the 39-cent spike to the average price of regular-grade gasoline, which is $5.10 per gallon in the United States, comes amid higher crude oil costs and tight fuel supplies.

• Daniel Lucey, a 42-year-old from Chelsea, Mass., was arrested on arson charges in the torching of the porch of The Satanic Temple in Salem, a town known as "Witch City," where the Police Department's logo has the silhouette of a witch riding a broom, authorities say.

• Felicia Sonmez, a political reporter for The Washington Post, was fired from the publication for "insubordination, maligning your coworkers online and violating the Post's standards on workplace collegiality and inclusivity," according to a termination letter published on the Mediaite website.

• Meghan Collins, a program/projects manager for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, said urine detection sensors that the Boston area plans to pilot in elevators this summer have an attached fan, which allows them to absorb air and "smell what is present."

• Cora Newton, 10, of Lafayette, La., said she is building a "Little Queer Library" decorated with a rainbow in hopes that the city's Public Library Board of Control "sees ... there will really be no point in banning LGBTQ books and so they won't actually do it."

• Heather Mycoskie, 40, of Costa Rica has been banned from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming for five years and must pay $17,600 in restitution for providing false information about a missing Irish man last seen hiking in June 2021, officials said.

• Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired to investigate former President Donald Trump's 2020 loss in the state, was found in contempt for withholding records related to the inquiry requested by a liberal watchdog group.

• Derek Kammerzell, former Kent, Wash., assistant police chief, will receive $1.52 million to avoid litigation in a dispute over giving him two weeks of unpaid leave for posting a Nazi rank insignia on his office door and joking about the Holocaust.