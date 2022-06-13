Little Rock police’s interim chief to leave role Friday; Haskins to take out-of-state job, officials say

Little Rock's interim police chief will step down effective Friday, according to a news release issued by the Police Department on Monday.

Crystal Young-Haskins, who serves as one of the department's three assistant chiefs, plans to pursue a career opportunity outside Arkansas, the release said.

When then-Police Chief Keith Humphrey's resignation was announced last month, Young-Haskins was tapped to serve as interim chief while the city searched for Humphrey's permanent replacement.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. in a Monday statement announced Assistant Chief Wayne Bewley will serve as interim chief as the search for a permanent chief continues.

“Interim Chief Young-Haskins is an exemplary law enforcement officer who has served the City of Little Rock with dignity, honor and professionalism for more than 16 years," Scott said in the statement. "She has a national reputation for excellence, and I am grateful for her leadership and willingness to take on the position of interim chief during this transition. I wish her the very best as she pursues new and challenging career opportunities."