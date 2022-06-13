Local academic stars sign at UAPB event

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff held its second annual Valedictorian and Salutatorian Signing Day, according to a news release.

This year's recipients of the Chancellor's Scholarships included Braelyn Starks, Pine Bluff High School valedictorian; Emoni Williams, Watson Chapel High School valedictorian; and Charleston Colen, Pine Bluff High School salutatorian.

In addition, University Scholarship recipients included Weston Ashley from Pine Bluff High, Sharae Gipson, Ethan Johnson, and Taryn LaGrone, all from Watson Chapel, according to the release.

UAPB's Division of Enrollment Management and Student Success and the Office of Recruitment conducted the annual event.

UAPB Chancellor Laurence Alexander commented that the event celebrated and introduced the students and families to "a university that is on the move and will celebrate 150 years of rich history and traditions."

UAPB Vice Chancellor Braque Talley explained the significance of the program.

"It's important that we keep local talent local," Talley said. "UAPB has made great strides to be a viable option for students from all over the world, without forsaking the best and brightest in Jefferson County. Last year, every valedictorian in Pine Bluff committed to and enrolled at UAPB."

Indonesia Jackson, current UAPB student and 2021 Pine Bluff High School valedictorian, was the Student Reflections guest speaker.

UAPB executive administration, academic deans, directors, and the students' families and friends also attended the meet and greet reception.