Man, 30, drowns at Lake Ouchita, officials say

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:53 p.m.
The body of a Little Rock man who drowned at Lake Ouachita over the weekend was found on Sunday, according to Keith Stephens, a spokesman for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

The commission, with assistance from the Piney Fire Protection Department, began searching the lake for Benjamin Anderson on Saturday around 3:30 p.m., Stephens said.

Anderson was not found by the commission’s dive team until around 3 p.m. the next day, the commission said. He was discovered under 35 feet of water.

Stephens said Anderson drowned after being pulled on a tube without a life jacket. 

In an email on Monday, Stephens encouraged visitors at Arkansas’ lakes to practice water safety. 

“Always wear a life jacket,” he said. “Don’t drink alcohol while boating. Make sure to take advantage of the boating education course we offer.”

