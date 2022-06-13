Sections
Maxwell sets Oct. 21 show at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena

R&B singer extending his 'Night' Tour through summer and fall by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 11:51 a.m.
Maxwell (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Cliff Watts)

R&B singer Maxwell, extending his “Night” Tour through summer and fall, performs at 8 p.m. Friday Oct. 21, at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

Musiq Soulchild will open the show.

Tickets —  $39.50-$175.50 plus service charges (8-ticket limit per household) — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday June 17 at the arena box office or via Ticketmaster.com.

Maxwell's single “Off” recently hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay Chart. He's touring on behalf of his pending album, “blacksummers’NIGHT,” following 2009's
BLACKsummers’night” and 2016's sequel, “blackSUMMERS’night.”


