• Justin Bieber announced that a rare disorder that paralyzed half of his face is the reason behind his tour postponement. The multi-Grammy winner is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, he said in video he posted Friday on Instagram. The syndrome causes facial paralysis and affects nerves in the face through a shingles outbreak. Bieber's post comes after he canceled two shows. He demonstrated in the video that he could barely move one side of his face, calling the ailment "pretty serious." "For those frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously not capable of doing them," he said. Bieber said he's unsure how long he'll take to heal.

• The parents of a North Dakota 18-year-old and law enforcement are having a hard time locating "The Flash" star Ezra Miller to serve the actor with a protective order, which accuses Miller of abusing and grooming the teen. Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle, petitioned last week in North Dakota to issue an order of protection for their child, Tokata Iron Eyes. They accuse the 29-year-old star of "psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering the safety and welfare of Tokata Iron Eyes," according to court documents obtained Thursday by the Los Angeles Times. Tokata's parents said their child previously identified as "non-binary, queer, gay" and "Ezra has decided that Tokata is non-binary transgender," the filing said. A tribal court judge approved the interim order, but "the Court cannot locate or serve" Miller, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, according to a copy of the petition. The pair initially connected in 2016, when the actor, 23 at the time, visited Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota. In the petition, they also accuse the "Fantastic Beasts" star of giving Tokata alcohol and drugs, and flying Tokata to London, Vermont, New York, California and Hawaii. Miller also offered to pay for Tokata to attend school early at Bard College at Simon's Rock in Massachusetts. They "would later use this against Tokata to create a sense of indebtedness," according to court documents. The parents claimed Miller's presence became such a disruption to in the teen's life that the 18-year-old dropped out of school in December. The parents believe the pair are currently in Hawaii. "I am an adult and I deserve to feel authority over my own body," an Instagram post on Tokata's account shared on Wednesday read. A hearing has been set to consider the parents' request next month.