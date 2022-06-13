NLR School Board’s choice weighs her role

Valerie McLean's experience landed her a spot on the North Little Rock School Board.

The board appointed McLean, a former librarian, to fill the Zone 6 seat after J.T. Zakrzewski resigned in April.

School Board members said they liked that McLean worked in the district for more than 25 years and remained active in the community, as she had both children and grandchildren attend schools in North Little Rock.

McLean was one of five candidates the board interviewed during its special meeting on May 5. She said she decided to apply for the position after her granddaughter's math and French teachers resigned in a two-week span, showing signs something was wrong in the district.

"We need to be doing something to retain our teachers and that was really my big push on why I decided to do this," McLean said. "Because we have to have good teachers in the classroom in order to accomplish the goals we have for our students."

McLean's tenure on the North Little Rock board comes at a difficult time for the district, with enrollment on a steady, decade-long decline and a poor teacher retention rate. Academically, the school district is faring poorly and could soon face direct state intervention, Superintendent Gregory Pilewski has said.

Disciplinary action is up, as school officials said the pandemic has hurt students' mental health and caused some to act out more.

McLean mentioned North Little Rock is in a competitive area, adjacent to the Little Rock and Pulaski County Special school districts, meaning recruiting teachers and students can be difficult.

But like others on the School Board, McLean sees positive change coming for the district. The School Board approved a $1,750 pay increase for teachers and is considering bonuses to incentive staff to stay with the district.

The board has also backed Pilewski's plan to reorganize administrative positions, which includes eliminating four jobs, while adding seven others.

Pilewski was hired as superintendent in August 2020 and moved to make changes in the school district. McLean said she thinks Pilewski can be an agent of stability for the district.

"We've gone through a lot of leadership changes with four leadership changes in the last 11 years," McLean said. "I'm hoping Dr. Pilewski can bring some stability to that."

McLean's tenure comes during a time of crossroads for herself and the school district. The board appointed her to serve the remainder of Zakrzewski's term, which ends in November. McLean said she is undecided if she'll run for reelection.

"I think these next couple months will help me better make that decision," McLean said.

Rochelle Redus, president of the North Little Rock board, said she supported picking McLean, in part, because of her answers to the candidate questionnaire.

"I just wanted someone who was about the students, the kids, because that's what we're about," Redus said. "Someone who wasn't coming in with an agenda."

McLean originally came to North Little Rock in 1986 from Carlisle in Lonoke County to work as a librarian for the school district. McLean said she has stayed involve in the school district and community since retiring in 2015, including serving on the North Little Rock Library Commission.

She said the city and the school district's strong community bond and sense of tradition and pride is was kept her around for so long.

"When we first came to North Little Rock people were telling us it's really just a small town even though it's a city," McLean said.

"And I was from a small town -- Carlisle is a small town -- and I soon came to find out that was true -- that it really functions like a small town. The people seem to hang together."