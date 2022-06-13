Officials ID man’s body found in truck

Authorities have identified a man whose body was found Wednesday in a recycling truck, according to a Pulaski County sheriff's office news release Sunday.

The body of Terry Bailey, 68, of Hoxie was discovered after the truck emptied its contents at Central Arkansas Recycling on Ironton Road in Little Rock, the release said.

Employees found the body while sorting the contents of the recycling truck and contacted the sheriff's office.

Detectives have begun an investigation.

Bailey's body was taken to the state medical examiner's office for autopsy, the results of which are still pending, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (501) 340-6963.