OPINION | A WORD: Can you spot the common term hiding in these clues, Arkansas?





Obfuscation is our game. Will you recognize the common word that's hiding in these clues?

How many clues will it take you to be certain you have it?

This week’s word can be a noun or a verb. This word has four letters, including one silent letter.

In American Sign Language, this word is indicated by aiming the index fingers of both hands toward each other and cycling the forearms toward yourself.

? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️ To hire.

And it is ...

◼️ A marker for disease.

Also —

◼️ In math, the positiveness or negativeness of a quantity.

◼️ A symbol used in musical notation; for example, the segno.

◼️ Evidence left by a wild animal.

Here’s another clue:

◼️ Something whose presence indicates the presence, probable presence or impending occurrence of something else.

This clue will tell you the answer:

◼️ The thing that said, "Long-haired freaky people need not apply."

One last one:

◼️ To write one's own name on the dotted line.

Was this too easy? What do you mean by "too"? It's Monday. You deserve to start your week with an easy win.

The answer June 6 was "dirt." I'll print this week's answer June 20, but feel free to email if you want to know earlier.

