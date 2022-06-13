OPINION | Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday June 13: Welcome to the year your optimistic hopes come true. Challenges related to work will inspire your next and most fabulous incarnation. More highlights: a support system to assist a very ambitious goal, air travel and hot tickets, and an achievement that will have your family buzzing.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You made a decision, and that was the starting point leading to places unimagined. Those new places became starting points. Today you ask, "How did I get here?" and retrace the winding road.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You know you are growing in spirit because when you look back at the things that made you angry, they no longer do. In fact, they seem rather small.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): What you once saw as a thing you had to do you now see as a game. When you change the rules to a game, it becomes a different and new game. This is the course of your day.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You know who you want to be. Remind yourself of this in those moments you feel lost. Knowing who you want to be is more than a decision; it's an orientation that creates its own map, its own to-do list, its own next steps.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Just because you have wisdom beyond your years doesn't mean you'll act on it. A little foolhardy, youthful exuberance blasts through the stale air of staunch environments. You'll be a hit.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Today's success will be a twist on tradition. You'll appreciate and tend to what you have and then venture out to discover something new to throw into the mix.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It's heavy on the work, light on the fun, which every circus performer knows is a recipe for toppling. If you switch up the equation — make work lighter and fun more important — the crowd will love it, and so will you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): People learn compassion through disappointment and injustice. You've moved through bad times and are now so capable of helping others through their suffering.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Sometimes you go with the tried and true and other times you feel adventurous enough to see if there's something out there you could like even more. For today's happiness, credit a balance of both behaviors.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When people want what isn't good for them, giving them what they want isn't going to help anything. For best results, apply your own judgment to the actions you take on behalf of others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Most of us are not extraordinarily objective when it comes to our own thought process, but you're the exception to the rule now. You'll look into your process and line everything up; alignment is power.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You learned not to loan money to friends and family; instead, you just give it to them without expectation of return. If you can't do it like that, you don't do it at all. The principle will apply to something other than money today.

MUSINGS OF A MERCURY CHANGE

The chemistry between people is part of the chemistry of creation in general. Families, friendships, projects, businesses, clubs, explorations — all begin in that awkwardness of a first meeting. New reality is sparked in fateful moments of connection and the socializing that follows as Mercury explores Gemini.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are twin Geminis who grew from "Full House" to full-on moguls. These savvy entertainers turned their talent into a billion-dollar brand. Gemini entrepreneurs are luckiest when they pursue projects that meld a sense of fun with the progressive style instincts this trendsetting sign is well known to possess.



