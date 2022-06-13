100 YEARS AGO June 13, 1922

The City Council last night adopted a resolution authorizing the Hospital and Health Committee and the mayor to employ a competent veterinarian to inspect the various dairies supplying Little Rock with milk. This action was taken in view of the recent development in this city of 16 typhoid fever cases, eight of which were traceable to milk supplied by a dairy which was ordered closed. About 120 dairies are supplying Little Rock with milk.

50 YEARS AGO June 13, 1972

“Boxcar Bertha,” a movie partially filmed at Camden during October, will have its “world premiere” at 8 p.m. today at the Capitol Theater. Barbara Hershey stars in the movie as a 1930s flim-flam woman who rides the rails just like the hobos. The advertising for the movie says, “Kissing was her hobby: killing [was] her business.” The movie is rated “R.” David Carradine, Barry Primus, Bernie Casey and John Carradine make up the rest of the professional cast. Many persons from the Camden area appear in bit parts.

25 YEARS AGO June 13, 1997

For weeks now, someone with a Chevrolet Suburban has been taking the governor’s parking spot at the State Capitol. Wait a minute. That black Suburban with the leather seats and trailer hitch on the back is the governor’s vehicle. For the first time since at least 1981, the state’s top executive is without a Lincoln Town Car. And Gov. Mike Huckabee likes it that way. In fact, he requested the switch. “He was looking for a vehicle that would carry more people and end up being more economical for the state,” Rex Nelson, Huckabee’s spokesman, said Thursday. The Suburban leases for about $11 more a month. But, said Nelson, the bigger vehicle means fewer two-car trips. The Suburban can seat eight comfortably, while the Town Car could seat five comfortably, he said. “When he’s taking his whole family somewhere, a trooper would have to follow with a state police car,” Nelson said of the Town Car arrangement.

10 YEARS AGO June 13, 2012

Famed Arkansas writer Charles Portis’ first book in more than two decades will be published this fall by Butler Center Books, part of the Central Arkansas Library System. Portis — best known as the author of the novel True Grit, which was twice made into a movie — has written four other novels. The new book, Escape Velocity: A Charles Portis Miscellany, will bring together Portis’ nonfiction, short stories, a memoir and a play. “Most people haven’t seen his journalism writing since it was printed,” said Jay Jennings, editor of the collection and a former reporter for Sports Illustrated. Jennings, a Little Rock resident, is the author of Carry the Rock: Race, Football and the Soul of an American City. “The new book will include his civil-rights reporting for the New York Herald-Tribune,” Jennings says. “Portis went all across the South: He covered Rev. Martin Luther King’s jailing in Albany, Ga.; George Wallace at the University of Alabama; the murder of Medgar Evers.” The book, which is expected to be published in October, will include a memoir that was published in the Atlantic and a play, Del Ray’s New Moon, which was produced by the Arkansas Repertory Theatre on its Second Stage in 1996.



