Police: Boy fatally shot in Pine Bluff

A boy has died following a shooting in the 1800 block of South Poplar Street in Pine Bluff early Monday, authorities said.

Officers were called to a residence at that location just after 1 a.m. and found the victim in the home with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County coroner’s office.

Police found several shell casings. Evidence indicates the shots were fired outside the home, the release states.

“At this time there are no suspects and a motive is unknown,” police spokesman Sgt. Richard Wegner said in the release. “Because the victim in this case is a juvenile, his name will not be released.”

The boy’s age was not indicated.

His body is being taken to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. His death marks the 15th homicide in Pine Bluff in 2022.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Pine Bluff Police Department Detective Division at (870) 730-2090 or share information via the department’s Facebook page.