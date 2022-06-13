Probers suggest there’s enough to indict Trump

WASHINGTON -- Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot said Sunday that they have uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The committee announced that Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, is among the witnesses scheduled to testify at a hearing today that focuses on Trump's effort to spread his lies about a stolen election. Stepien was subpoenaed for his public testimony.





As the hearings unfold, Rep. Adam Schiff said he would like the department to "investigate any credible allegation of criminal activity on the part of Donald Trump." Schiff, D-Calif., who also leads the House Intelligence Committee, said on ABC's "This Week" that "there are certain actions, parts of these different lines of effort to overturn the election that I don't see evidence the Justice Department is investigating."

The committee launched its public hearings last week, with members laying out their case against Trump to show how the defeated president relentlessly pushed his false claims of a rigged election despite multiple advisers telling him otherwise and how he intensified an extraordinary scheme to overturn Joe Biden's victory.

Additional evidence is set to be released in hearings this week that will demonstrate how Trump and some of his advisers engaged in a "massive effort" to spread misinformation, pressured the Justice Department to embrace his false claims and urged then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject state electors and block the vote certification on Jan. 6, 2021.

Stepien, a longtime Trump ally, is now a top campaign adviser to the Trump-endorsed House candidate in Wyoming's Republican primary, Harriet Hageman, who is challenging Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee's vice chair and a vociferous critic of the former president. A Trump spokesman, Taylor Budowich, suggested that the committee's decision to call Stepien was politically motivated.





Today's witness list also includes BJay Pak, the top federal prosecutor in Atlanta who left his position on Jan. 4, 2021, a day after an audio recording was made public in which Trump called him a "never-Trumper"; Chris Stirewalt, the former political editor for Fox News; noted Washington elections attorney Benjamin Ginsberg; and Al Schmidt, a former city commissioner in Philadelphia.

The panel will also focus on the millions of dollars Trump's team brought in fundraising in the run-up to Jan. 6, according to a committee aide who insisted on anonymity to discuss the details.

The committee has said most of those interviewed in the investigation are coming forward voluntarily, although some have wanted subpoenas to appear in public. Filmmaker Nick Quested, who provided documentary footage of the attack, said during last week's hearing that he received a subpoena to appear.

Committee members said they would present clear evidence that "multiple" GOP lawmakers, including Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., had sought a pardon from Trump, which would protect him from prosecution. Perry on Friday denied he ever did so, calling the assertion an "absolute, shameless and soulless lie."

"We're not going to make accusations or say things without proof or evidence backing it," Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said on CBS's "Face the Nation."





Lawmakers indicated that perhaps their most important audience member over the course of the hearings may be Attorney General Merrick Garland, who must decide whether his department can and should prosecute Trump. They left no doubt as to their own view whether the evidence is sufficient to proceed.

"Once the evidence is accumulated by the Justice Department, it needs to make a decision about whether it can prove to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt the president's guilt or anyone else's," Schiff said. "But they need to be investigated if there's credible evidence, which I think there is."

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said he doesn't intend to "browbeat" Garland but noted that the committee has already laid out in legal pleadings criminal statutes they believe Trump violated.

"I think that he knows, his staff knows, the U.S. attorneys know, what's at stake here," Raskin said on CNN's "State of the Union." "They know the importance of it, but I think they are rightfully paying close attention to precedent in history as well as the facts of this case."

Garland has not specified whether he would be willing to prosecute, which would be unprecedented and may be complicated in a political election season in which Trump has openly flirted with the idea of running for president again.

No president or ex-president has ever been indicted.

Richard Nixon resigned from office in 1974 as he faced an impeachment and a likely grand jury indictment on charges of bribery, conspiracy and obstruction of justice. President Gerald Ford later pardoned his predecessor before any criminal charges related to Watergate could be filed.

Legal experts have said a Justice Department prosecution of Trump over the riot could set an uneasy precedent in which an administration of one party could more routinely go after the former president of another.

"We will follow the facts wherever they lead," Garland said in his speech at Harvard University's commencement ceremony last month.

A federal judge in California said in a March ruling in a civil case that Trump "more likely than not" committed federal crimes in seeking to obstruct the congressional count of the Electoral College ballots on Jan. 6, 2021. The judge cited two statutes: obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Trump has denied all wrongdoing.

During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Trump is politically and morally responsible for much of what happened Jan. 6 but said the former president isn't criminally responsible.

"Trump is politically, morally responsible for much of what has happened, but in terms of criminal liability, I think the committee has a long way to go to establish that," Hutchinson told host Bret Baier.

The governor, who has expressed interest in a possible White House run in 2024, said the Republican Party needs to learn from what happened on Jan. 6.

"Republicans need to do a lot of soul-searching as to what is the right thing here and what is the right thing for our democracy in the future, and not simply adhere to the basic instincts for some of our base."

NAMING PARDON-SEEKERS

Americans need to know who sought pardons from Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said Sunday.

Several lawmakers requested pardons from Trump after the attack, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Thursday during the first televised hearing of the special House committee investigating the siege.

Cheney singled out Perry, but added that "multiple other Republican congressmen" sought presidential pardons for their roles in the violent effort to block certification of the 2020 election results by Congress.

"When you don't know which of your colleagues were part of a potential conspiracy, then we need to find out," Ocasio-Cortez said on CNN's "State of the Union." "I believe that every member of Congress should be able to answer that question."

Ocasio-Cortez recently tweeted at GOP Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Green of Georgia asking if they had sought legal cover from the 45th president.

Perry has denied seeking a pardon. He is one of five Republican lawmakers who have been subpoenaed by the House panel to give evidence and refused to cooperate.

"We'll see what the evidence that the committee lays out will be," Ocasio-Cortez said. "I believe that the committee would never make an allegation so serious without very substantial evidence to present to the American public."

Information for this article was contributed by Hope Yen, Lisa Mascaro and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press; Shant Shahrigian of the New York Daily News (TNS); and Jack Mitchell of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

From left to right, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., listen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



An image of a mock gallows on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is shown as committee members from left to right, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., look on, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks to announce a team to conduct a critical incident review of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, during a media availability at the Department of Justice , Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

