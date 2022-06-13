Rwanda policy up for U.K. court look

LONDON -- Opponents of the British government's plan to deport migrants to Rwanda are preparing for an appeals court hearing today amid the political backlash after reports that Prince Charles had privately described the policy as "appalling."

A coalition of groups including immigration rights advocates and public employee unions will ask the Court of Appeal in London to reverse a lower court ruling allowing the first deportation flight to go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government in April announced plans to send some undocumented migrants to Rwanda, where their claims for asylum in the east African nation would be processed. If successful, those migrants would stay in Rwanda. Britain paid Rwanda $158 million upfront and will make additional payments based on the number of people deported.

The program is aimed at discouraging migrants from risking their lives by crossing the English Channel in small boats after a surge in such journeys over the past two years. But human rights groups say the policy is illegal, inhumane and will only magnify the risks for migrants.

The debate filled Britain's news media over the weekend after the Times of London reported that an unidentified person had heard Prince Charles express opposition to the policy "several times" in private conversations.

"He said he thinks the government's whole approach is appalling," the newspaper quoted the source as saying.

Charles' office, Clarence House, refused to comment on "anonymous private conversations," but stressed that the prince remains "politically neutral."

Charles's comments are problematic because he is the heir to the throne and the British monarch is supposed to remain above the political fray.

The reported conversations raise concerns about whether Charles can be a neutral monarch after a lifetime of speaking out on issues ranging from ocean plastic to architectural preservation. Charles, 73, has taken on an increasingly central role in recent months as health problems have limited the activities of Queen Elizabeth II, his 96-year-old mother.

Protestors stand outside The Royal Court of Justice in London, Friday, June 10, 2022. The High Court will hear a legal challenge lodged by Care4Calais, the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) and Detention Action, opposing the Home Office's new asylum deal with Rwanda. The case alleges that Priti Patel's proposals are in contravention of international law and the UN refugee convention. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)



FILE - A security guard stands in the street by Hallmark Residences, which is one of the locations expected to house some of the asylum-seekers due to be sent from Britain to Rwanda, in the capital Kigali, Rwanda on May 19, 2022. A group of asylum-seekers asked a U.K. court on Friday, June 10, 2022 to stop the British government sending them on a one-way flight to Rwanda. (AP Photo/File)



FILE - People carry furniture into the newly refurbished Hallmark Residences, which is one of the locations expected to house some of the asylum-seekers due to be sent from Britain to Rwanda, in the capital Kigali, Rwanda on May 19, 2022. A group of asylum-seekers asked a U.K. court on Friday, June 10, 2022 to stop the British government sending them on a one-way flight to Rwanda. (AP Photo/File)

