State police looking into deputy shots

The Arkansas State Police is investigating two shooting incidents Saturday involving Hot Spring County sheriff's deputies, according to an agency news release.

Both incidents involved 48-year-old Stephen Silvas of Malvern, whom deputies encountered while answering a call about an armed domestic disturbance just after 6 p.m. in the Perla community, the release said.

After his vehicle was stopped by deputies, Silvas refused to comply with orders and was shot with a stun gun.

When he pulled the stun gun prongs from his body, a handgun slipped from his lap and he picked it up, causing the deputies to back away and he fled the traffic stop, the release said. One deputy fired his gun at Silvas' vehicle, according to the release.

A short time later, deputies found Silvas near 317 Cloud Road. As he approached the deputies with one hand behind his back, he was ordered twice to show his hands, the release said. When he ignored those orders and continued moving toward the deputies, one of the deputies fired his weapon, wounding Silvas, according to the release.

Both sheriff's deputies rendered emergency medical care to Silvas, who was then transported to a local hospital and later transferred to a Hot Springs hospital to undergo surgery where he remains hospitalized.

The state police investigation will be submitted to the Hot Spring County prosecuting attorney.