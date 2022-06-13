Student is set to perform in D.C.

Bryan Wade, a music student at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, will represent UAPB in Washington, D.C., as he participates in The 369th Experience Band beginning today.

He will be one of 65 students representing 21 historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) at the event, according to a news release.

Wade will start his tour today through June 20 with the band in Washington, D.C., with Continuing the Legacy, a weeklong series of events and performances celebrating Juneteenth, Black Music Month, and African Americans' military and musical contributions throughout history.

Other planned band activities in Washington include a performance at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and a parade with top U.S. military bands passing the National Museum of African American History & Culture (NMAAHC) and concluding at the National World War I Memorial site in Pershing Park.

After their performances in Washington, the new 369th Experience Band will continue with performances in New York City, Brest and Paris in France, and other historical locales.

"This is another outstanding opportunity and exposure for our deserving students," said John R. Graham Jr., UAPB director of bands. "We thank this organization for teaching history while providing a real-world experience for these young bright African American males. Bryan is an outstanding student musician who will represent our university extremely well. We are proud of him."

The 369th Experience is part of a series of events endorsed by the World War I Centennial Commission to commemorate the 100th anniversary of World War I in Washington. The 369th Experience Student Band members will learn the history and repertoire of the original Harlem Hell Fighters Band.

"In addition, the band will retrace their steps by performing the band's repertoire at centennial celebrations. This historic series of national and international programs and musical events depict the African American and Puerto Rican experience in World War I through the eyes of the 369th U.S. Infantry Regiment, also known as the Harlem Hell Fighters," according to the release.

"Bryan's participation will honor these soldiers by acknowledging, preserving, and celebrating their contributions to the world and to music as they help us recreate the Harlem Hell Fighters band. Led by Bandmaster James Reese Europe and Drum Major and Lead Vocalist Noble Sissle, the famous Harlem Hell Fighters regimental band's spirited arrangements of ragtime, jazz, and blues first introduced European audiences to the novel sounds of this American music," according to the release.

Details: https://www.369experience.com/meettheband.