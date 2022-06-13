Super Quiz: Poetic Lines

1. All in the valley of Death/Rode the six hundred.

2. Hog Butcher for the World.

3. Poems are made by fools like me/But only God can make a tree.

4. What immortal hand or eye/Could frame thy fearful symmetry?

5. And -- which is more -- you'll be a Man, my son!

6. Rats! They fought the dogs and killed the cats.

7. 'Twas brillig, and the slithy toves/Did gyre and gimble in the wabe.

8. Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!

9. We are the Dead. Short days ago, We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow.

ANSWERS:

1. "The Charge of the Light Brigade"

2. "Chicago"

3. "Trees"

4. "The Tyger"

5. "If"

6. "The Pied Piper of Hamelin"

7. "Jabberwocky"

8. "Ozymandias"

9. "In Flanders Fields"