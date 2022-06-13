Washington County restaurant inspections





Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

May 31

Carolina's Mexican Grill

2010 E. Main St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee handling dirty dishes did not wash hands prior to taking clean dishes out of dish rack. Employee handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands. Bag of raw chorizo stored above ready-to-eat foods. Food in the small refrigerator at 43 degrees. Door was open when inspection began and open for an unknown period of time before being shut. Food in the walk-in cooler is at 43 degrees. Exterior thermometer was reading 42 degrees. No date marking on the chicken strips. The chicken strips come in frozen so date marking is required when moved to the refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. No hot water in the facility, so not hot water at the dish machine. Ceiling tiles around the exhaust hood and some in the side store room missing. Replace as soon as possible. Repeat violation. Gap in the back door. Wood under the stove because the wheel came off.

Casey's General Store

900 S.W. 14th St ., Bentonville

Critical violations: Raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods.

Noncritical violations: None

Panera Bread

1320 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup on door threshold and curtains of walk-in freezer.

Snack Shack

605 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Need paper towels for drying hands. All equipment must be cleaned and sanitized prior to use. No sanitizer on location.

Noncritical violations: No drain board on location at this time. Leak in the hand washing sink. Leak in the waste water holding tank. No thermometer in refrigerator. No mop board (cove base) along the bottom of the walls. Need plugs for three-compartment sink. Clean interior of the unit.

Supermercado La Michoacana

803 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid discharge events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Meat grinder is in a back store room which is not a food preparation area. Test strips are not valid. They look like they got wet. Ceiling tiles in the meat department and the food storage areas appear to have water damage. Permit posted is expired.

June 1

Freddy's

4507 W. Walnut St., Suite 4, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup on fan and on door to walk-in-freezer at bottom of door.

Papa John's Pizza

2810 W. Walnut St., Suite D, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No record of staff with food manager certificate available at time of inspection.

Raising Cane's

4200 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Small buildup of ice around door of walk-in freezer.

June 2

Adair Early Head Start

1017 E. Tulsa St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Carton of raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods. Food in the refrigerator is not being held at 41 degrees or below (Lunch meat 42 degrees and tuna salad at 42 degrees). Items not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

Benton County Sale Barn Restaurant

3870 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Grease around the fryer/grill. Grease on the floor under the hand washing sink.

Bentonville Dive

115 S.W. Second St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No paper towels at back hand wash sink. Permit expired January of 2022.

Crust and Crumb

825 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

La Finca Market

1804 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Glove and onion in hand sink at butcher area.

Noncritical violations: No proof provided during inspection that a person in charge is currently certified as a food protection manager. There is ice buildup on the door of walk-in freezer. Shelves, tubs and boxes stored outside in area near walk-in refrigeration and employee loading door.

Sweet Dream Creamery

211 N.E. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No quat test strips available. Facility changed owners in April.

Taqueria Juanitos

1804 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: No permit to operate.

Noncritical violations: None

June 3

Kobe Sushi

1702 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Tuna at 45 degrees and salmon at 46 degrees in cold hold unit. Foods under temperature control shall be held at 41 degrees and below.

Noncritical violations: None

La Chele

811 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Container of eggs on the top shelf in the refrigerator over ready-to-eat foods. Repeat violation. Black beans cooked this morning may not have been cooled properly. Beans are 78 degrees in the refrigerator. The top right side of the prep table is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Keep lid closed when not in use as foods temped at 44 degrees. No date marking on foods as required.

Noncritical violations: Person in charge has taken the course and has passed, but does not have access to the certificate. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid discharge events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Employee using a wire rack over the trash can to hold a container of cut cabbage. Food employees not wearing hair restraints. Repeat violation.

Pho Palace

1402 Shane Lane, Suite 10, Bentonville

Critical violations: Open employee drink can by food prep tables. Peanut sauce and other sauces in containers are at 50 degrees in an ice bath. Bean sprouts being held at 76 degrees. Live flies and one roach seen during inspection. Containers of food stored on floor in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: Some surfaces throughout the kitchen have an accumulation of food residue: microwaves, top of toaster oven and wall around soups.

Yoder's Burger Shack

16036 Aubrey Long Road, Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Yoder's Fried Pies

16036 Aubrey Long Road, Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility did not have documentation of a certified food protection manager.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 31 -- Econolodge, 3609 Moberly Lane, Bentonville; Wings Coffee Co. Plus, 3307 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

June 1 -- Fujisan Sushi-Inside Sam's Club, 3500 S.E. Club Blvd., Bentonville; Sam's Club Cafe, 3500 S.E. Club Blvd., Bentonville; Sam's Club Deli-Bakery, 3500 S.E. Club Blvd., Bentonville; Sam's Club Food Store, 3500 S.E. Club Blvd., Bentonville

June 2 -- NWACC Food Court-Kitchen, 1211 S.E. Eagle Way, 1 College Drive, Bentonville; NWACC Global Business Development, 900 S.E. Eagle Way, 1 College Drive, Bentonville; Recharge U, 1211 S.E. Eagle Way, Bentonville; The Chill Zone, N.E. Third St., Bentonville

June 3 -- St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1300 N.E. J St., Bentonville



