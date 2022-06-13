Woman sentenced to 4 years for drugs

HOT SPRINGS -- A local woman was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to felony drug charges stemming from a traffic stop last year.

Jennifer Desiree Edwards, 38, who listed a Mill Creek Loop address at the time of her last arrest, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to four years in prison on each count, to run concurrently, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $315 in court costs upon her release.

Edwards was previously classified as a habitual offender, since she was previously convicted in Washington County in 2013 on felony counts of theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear and sentenced to six years in prison, but was paroled after 10 months. Prosecutors withdrew the habitual classification as part of the plea deal.

According to the probable cause affidavit on her arrest last year, on May 15, shortly after 11 p.m., Hot Springs police Sgt. Joey Williams saw a black 2007 Chevy Silverado southbound on in the 4200 block of Central Avenue and noticed the driver was crossing the center turn lane and pulling into the outside traffic lane multiple times.

He stopped the truck in the 4700 block of Central and made contact with the driver and sole occupant, identified as Edwards, and a computer check showed she had a suspended driver's license and a warrant for contempt of court out of Arkadelphia, so he took her into custody.