Young confident with Bowman as his future coach

Arkansas 4-star cornerback commitment Dallas Young is confident he will be in good hands when gets to Fayetteville because of cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman’s teachings.

“I love him,” Young said after his official visit to Arkansas on Sunday. “He's a really technical guy. He's going to break down everything with footwork, how you move, backpedal, everything, so it's really the mechanics with him."

Young, 6-0, 185 pounds, of Gardendale, Ala., first committed to the Razorbacks when former cornerbacks coach Sam Carter was in Fayetteville. But since Bowman’s hiring in January, the two have forged a tight bond.

“It was pretty tough. Coach Carter, I talked to him and he talked to my mom almost every day, so when Coach Bowman came it was just trusting (Coach Sam Pittman),” Young said. “That was my biggest thing, because, really, I committed for Carter, but I also committed for Coach Pittman.

"He's a down-to-earth guy, just true to you, so I made sure that if I'm committed then I'm committed to the university.”

He accumulated scholarship offers from Georgia, Florida State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Penn State, Colorado, West Virginia and other schools before picking the Razorbacks on Dec. 29.

Young announced his pledge on his great grandmother Elizabeth Pettway’s birthday.

He visited Fayetteville for the Auburn and Mississippi State football games in the fall, which helped him decide on Arkansas. His official visit reassured his decision.

“The visit was smooth. I really enjoyed it,” Young said. “This was probably my most fun time being down here, with my game visit. We have a really good class coming in and I just want y'all fans to just believe in being good, and don't just have one winning season. I want it to be constant winning and dominance.

“That's my biggest thing, and hopefully we get these two linemen that came down. They're pretty big and I would love them on my team. But other than that, solid visit for everybody.”

ESPN rates Young a 4-star prospect and the No. 40 cornerback in the nation in the 2023 class. He had 60 tackles, 3 sacks, 8 pass breakups, 1 recovered fumble and 2 blocked punts as a junior and led the Rockets to the Class 6A quarterfinals.

Young is one of the more aggressive recruiters of other prospects among the Razorbacks' commitments. He is not shy about his fondness of Arkansas.

“My dream school was Florida State, so I thought I was going to Florida State all through 10th-grade summer,” Young said. “I went up one time with my barber – he's an Arkansas fan – and I'd never even thought about going to Arkansas. I went up there and it just changed everything, my whole thought about Arkansas.

"I was talking to a lot of people at Alabama or just guys I know around the South that really don't think about Arkansas."