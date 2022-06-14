American’s regional pilots OK’d for raise

Nearly 4,500 pilots at American Airlines' three major regional carriers will receive big pay raises that will bump hourly rates to as much as $90 an hour for new pilots.

Envoy and Piedmont, both entirely owned by Fort Worth-based American, reached a deal with the Air Line Pilots Association on Friday night that raises pay amid the tightest competition ever among airlines for aviators. PSA Airlines, a third carrier owned by American, reached a deal on pay and incentives and is working out the final details of a contract.

"There is a big demand from customers," said Piedmont Chief Executive Officer Eric Morgan. "Customers want to fly and we have airplanes parked because we don't have enough pilots."

The new deals with pilots were an aggressive move for American, which preemptively approached the Air Line Pilots Association with a contract extension two years before the current deal expires. American was able to get enough support from the union's executive board to ratify an agreement without a vote for a deal that extends through 2029.

American and other carriers are in desperate need of pilots, particularly for regional airlines that fly nearly half of the country's flights. American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said earlier this month that the company has been forced to park about 100 regional jets because of a shortage of pilots, even at a time when consumer demand is high and ticket prices are rising.

With the deal, Piedmont pilots will make $51 to $90 an hour when flying and captains will make $78 to $146 an hour. Morgan said the deal at all three of the regional carriers is similar. That equates to about $90,000 a year for new pilots, $150,000 a year for first officers two to three years into their career and about $200,000 for experienced captains.

American Airlines has about 4,500 pilots at those two regional airlines, which are a key part of shuttling passengers across the country, particularly between smaller cities to its hubs at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and in Charlotte.

The biggest pay raises are good through 2024 and include a 50% "pilot supply premium" that should help combat the intense competition for pilots as the industry works through severe shortages created by the pause in training during the covid-19 pandemic and a surge in pilot retirements expected during the next few years.

For pilots early in their career, it should be a major help after pay was as little as $18,000 a year a decade ago, even though pilots spend more than $100,000 on training in flight school.

Envoy says wages for its pilots are now 6% to 10% higher than those at the next-highest-paying regional carrier, Delta's Endeavor Air. At Endeavor, first-year first officers can make up to about $66,000 while the pay for a third-year captain is up to $104,000.

It will also pay about 10% more than pilots at ultra-low-cost carriers such as Spirit, Allegiant and Frontier, which are another source of competition for pilots from regional carriers.

Experienced pilots and new recruits are attracting attention from competing airlines across the industry, said Ric Wilson, Envoy's vice president of flight operations.

"We were creating this huge imbalance problem where we had more first officers than we had captains," Wilson said.

Since first officers need to hit 1,000 hours of flying to upgrade to captain, there are not enough captains to fly planes, he said. With fewer planes flying, there is less flight time for first officers to get upgraded to captain.

The raises come on top of up to $187,500 in sign-on and retention bonuses that American Airlines is giving to student pilots who agree to work for the airline and stay on until they reach the mainline airline after a few years.