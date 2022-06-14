Arkansas' active covid cases top 7,000; number hospitalized reaches 186

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Tuesday by 740 — a smaller increase than the one the previous Tuesday — even as the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by double-digits for the second day in a row.



The number hospitalized rose by 10, to 186, its highest level since March 17.



With new cases outpacing recoveries, the state's active case total rose above 7,000 for the first time since February.



The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by one, to 11,527.



The increase in cases, while more than twice the size of the one on Monday, was smaller by 65 than the one the previous Tuesday.



After rising the previous three days, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 622.



Already at its highest level since Feb. 24, the number of cases in the state that were considered active grew by 190, to 7,136.



Rising the for the second day in a row, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators grew by one, to eight.



The number who were in intensive care, which fell by one on Monday, remained for a second day on Tuesday at 20.