ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Arkansas Jazz Hall of Fame to induct five muscians

MUSIC: All that jazz ...

Arkansas jazz musicians TeRoy Betton Jr., Irene Crutchfield Brown, Bill Craig, Jackie Lamar and Ken Walker join the Arkansas Jazz Hall of Fame at an "Induction Ceremony with Jazz Celebration," sponsored and presented by the Arkansas Jazz Heritage Foundation, 8-10 p.m. Monday in the 1885 House of Representatives Chamber, Old State House Museum, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock.

The post-induction jazz celebration will include a combo of Hall of Fame inductees: Joe Vick (upright bass, 2014), Brian Brown (drums, 2018) and Clyde Pound (keyboards, 2020). Doors open at 7 p.m.; there will be refreshments, snacks and table seating for approximately 100. Admission is $40, $20 for foundation members who have paid their $20 2022-23 dues. Visit the foundation's Facebook page, facebook.com/Arkansas-Jazz-Heritage-Foundation-115070468552197.

In-theater screenings of “Men in Black” over the July 4 weekend mark the 25th anniversary of its release. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

FILM: 'Men in Black' back

Theaters will screen "Men in Black" in a new 4K version over the July 4 weekend, marking the 25th anniversary of its release. The Breckenridge Village 12 and the Colonel Glenn 18 in Little Rock will show the film at 3 and 7 p.m. July 3 and 7 p.m. July 4. The Movie Tavern in Little Rock will screen it at 7 p.m. July 3 and 7 p.m. July 4. And the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville and the Malco Ft Smith Cinema are showing it at 3 p.m. July 3 and 7 p.m. July 4. Visit fathomevents.com for ticket information.

AUDITIONS: 'Disaster!' casting

Arkansas Public Theatre will hold auditions for the musical "Disaster!" by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick (concept created by Rudetsky and Drew Geraci; additional material by Geraci), 7 p.m. Monday June 20 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Auditions will be based on readings from the script, singing and a dance combination; download and bring to the tryouts an audition packet, including times, scenes, character descriptions and rehearsal schedule, at arkansaspublictheatre.org. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; callbacks, if needed, will take place at 7 p.m. June 21. Production dates are July 29-31, Aug. 4-7 and 11-14. Call (479) 631-8988 for more information.

ETC.: Preservation talk

Pat Johnson, founder of the Eddie Mae Herron Center Museum at Pocahontas, gives a virtual talk at 3:30 p.m. today as part of the Women in Preservation Virtual Speaker Series, focusing on Arkansas women working to preserve the state's historic places. Admission is "free" but advance registration is required, via tinyurl.com/28saa3yu. The talk will also stream live on the Preserve Arkansas YouTube channel, youtube.com/channel/UC-N_aGiEaksTp724-nGzbhw. Support for the series comes from DEMX Architecture.



