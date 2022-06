Pine Bluff, 1910: "We have a great big boy at our house, borned on the 24th." Citizens Bank, erected in 1910 for $200,000, was the town's first building over three stories, housing not only the bank but dozens of offices. The bank dissolved in the 1920s, but the building remained a landmark until damaged by fire in 1996, and later razed.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203