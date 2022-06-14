Sections
Body found after responders extinguish Springdale vehicle fire

by Benjamin Collins | Today at 11:00 a.m.
Springdale City Police Department Thursday, February 16, 2017, in downtown Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK)

The Springdale Police Department and the Springdale Fire Department found a body in a burned vehicle after responding to a vehicle fire Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the Police Department.

Officers and firefighters arrived at 2011 Collins Avenue around 4 a.m. and found four vehicles on fire parked in the driveway. Once the fire was extinguished, the body was discovered in one of the vehicles, burned beyond recognition.

The identity of the body is currently unknown, the press release said, but it has been sent to the State Crime lab to determine the cause of death.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.


Print Headline: Body found after responders extinguish Springdale vehicle fire

