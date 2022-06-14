Calendar 6-14-22

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Today

Go Forward plans town hall

Go Forward Pine Bluff (GFPB) invites the public to attend a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. June 14 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. This free and open event will feature a thorough presentation of the work in progress and the associated costs. A question and answer session will follow the presentation, according to a news release. Details: www.goforwardpinebluff.org .

Beginning Today

Small Works open to submissions

Applications are being accepted for the 2023 Small Works on Paper touring exhibition. The deadline is July 22 for artists to submit work, according to a news release. Small Works on Paper is an annual juried art exhibition presented by the Arkansas Arts Council and features the work of Arkansas artists who are members of the Arts Council's Artist Registry. Details: https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/small-works-on-paper.

Water company to flush lines

Liberty's annual Arkansas water system flushing was scheduled to start in the area Monday, according to a news release. The schedule includes: Pine Bluff: June 14-24; White Hall: June 27-July 1; Woodson and Hensley: July 5-8. These dates are approximate and subject to change. Liberty's annual flushing, required by the Arkansas Department of Health, helps ensure fire hydrants are working properly and improves the quality and reliability of its system. Liberty asks customers who may experience any water pressure or quality issues during the scheduled flushing times to run cold water from their faucet for 10 minutes. If the issue persists, they should call the Liberty Customer Care team at 1-855-382-6508. Details: www.libertyenergyandwater.com.

TOPPS announces summer camp

TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service), a non-profit at Pine Bluff, will conduct summer camp 22 for children ages 7-15 years, according to a news release. Camps will be held June 14-Aug. 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Slots are available on a first come, first served basis. Activities will include: academics, acting, music, sports, kickball, STEM (science, technology, engineer, and math), financial literacy, art -- craft/sewing, cooking, physical fitness, dance, karate, golf, swimming, skating, bowling, archery, board games, field trips, 3D printing, movies, fishing, robotics, and entrepreneur training. Details: TOPPS office, (870)850-6011 between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Theater Sophomore Camp set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. Sessions include: Theater Sophomore Camp -- This event will run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, June 13-23, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, June 24. The final performance will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Sophomore camp is open to ages 12-15 and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $220 for members and $240 for nonmembers. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps.

Neighborhood Watch groups to meet

The Pine Bluff Police Department announced the Neighborhood Watch meetings will resume and residents are urged to attend. Groups, dates and locations include:

Taylor Association meets June 14 at 7 p.m. at Rose Hill Baptist Church, 2121 W. 26th Ave.

Belmont/Broadmoor meets June 14 at 6 p.m. at 1302 Washington St.

Calvary Association meets June 16 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Stephens Church of God in Christ, 4805 W. 14th Ave.

Sheraton Park meets June 16 at 6:30 p.m. at 4101 Hazel St.

Faucett Road meets June 21 at 6 p.m. at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave.

University Park meets June 23 at 6 p.m. at Family Community Development Center, 1001 N. Palm St.

East Harding meets June 27 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave.

Details: Alicia Dorn at adorn@pbpd.org or Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. at lfranklin@pbpd.org.

Wednesday, June 15

The Music Man set at ASC

The Muses Project of Hot Springs will present the Broadway classic, The Music Man, at 7 p.m. June 15 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., at Pine Bluff. Free and open to the public, the production is sponsored by Simmons Bank and The Pine Bluff Commercial. "Set in the early years of the 20th century, The Music Man is the story of 'spellbinder' and con man, Harold Hill," according to a news release. The project features 40 touring professionals in the leading roles joined by a live band of instrumentalists, young resident artists, dancers and child performers. Details: ASC, (870) 536-3375.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Through Wednesday, June 15

Gould church hosts Vacation Bible School

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church at Gould will conduct its Vacation Bible School at 5:30 p.m. daily through Wednesday. All are welcome. Snacks will be provided and masks are recommended, according to a news release. Participants may call (870) 540-9087 for transportation or (501) 888-6604 for details. Barbara Dixon is the VBS director and the Rev. Jarrett Miles is the pastor.

Forestry scholarship available

Applications for the Foresters for the Future scholarship are being accepted through June 15. The scholarship will provide $4,000 per semester, for four years, to an incoming freshman pursuing a forestry degree at the University of Arkansas at Monticello's (UAM) College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources. Students interested in the scholarship can details at uamont.edu/academics/CFANR/index.html. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division and UAM announced the scholarship availability.

Thursday, June 16

Job fair set at White Hall

The White Hall Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the city, will host a job fair from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. June 16 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. It's open to the public and not limited to White Hall or Jefferson County residents. Job openings range from little or no training to highly skilled or a college degree required. Approximately 75 employers have signed up and will be on-site. Details: WhiteHallChamber@gmail.com.

Friday, June 17

Ceramics with Troy DeBill set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites people 16 and older to participate in a hands-on ceramics workshop with artist Troy DeBill from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. This workshop will take place at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The cost is $25 for ASC members and $35 for nonmembers. To register, visit asc701.org, call (870) 536-3375, or visit ASC. For more information, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Saturday, June 18

Juneteenth event set downtown

The Juneteenth celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 in downtown Pine Bluff (not Regional Park as previously announced.) The city of Pine Bluff Juneteenth Celebration will host the celebration on Main Street between Barraque Street and Third Avenue. The event will include live entertainment, free lunch, and children's activities. The community is invited to attend, according to the mayor's office. Details: Mary Liddell at (870) 643-2383; marylddll@yahoo.com or 730-2000, ext. 7.

House of Bread to open pantry

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon or until all the food boxes are gone. Food will be given away on a first come, first served basis and only one box will be given per household. Everyone must bring proof of address (utility bills and driver's license or ID.) Everyone is required to wear a mask, according to a news release. All clients must fill out new intake forms for 2022 if they haven't already done so. Participants won't get a box if they don't have the information required, according to the release.

Kings Highway dads' event set

Kings Highway Baptist Church's children will challenge their dads and men of the church in a Father's Day weekend baseball game on, June 18 at Townsend Park. The Pee Wee team will play at 3 p.m. followed by the older youth and the men. Participants must bring their own gloves. This is a free activity and open to the public.

City to host movie night

The city of Pine Bluff invites the community to Movie Night on the civic center lawn at Pine Bluff City Hall at 8 p.m. June 18. Black Panther will be shown. Participants should bring their lawn chairs. Vendors will be available for snacks, according to the mayor's Facebook page.

Vaccines offered at Juneteenth event

Free covid-19 Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 years old and older will be offered during a Juneteenth celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 at the amphitheater in Regional Park. Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC), the city of Pine Bluff, and the Arkansas Department of Health are sponsoring the vaccine clinic, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce's newsletter. People may receive their first or second covid-19 shot or the booster shots. Participants are asked to bring their vaccination card if requesting their second dose or booster. Appointments aren't necessary and although vaccines are free, people are asked to bring their insurance card if they have one. Those getting their first shot will receive a $20 Arkansas Lottery Scratch off ticket or Arkansas Game and Fish Commission gift certificate if they're 18 years or older. Those 12-17 can receive the gift certificate.

ASC plans Kids Cookin' for a Cause

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites patrons 10 and older to participate in Kids Cookin' for a Cause, from 10:30 a.m. to noon June 18. This event will take place at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Kids Cookin' for a Cause community service program gives kids the opportunity to practice their kitchen skills while earning community service hours. Participants will join instructor Faith Anaya of Kids Cook! to prepare pasta dinners. The food produced will be donated to Potluck Food Rescue, an Arkansas food rescue organization, for kids served by Potluck's Kids Pantry. Kids Cookin' for a Cause is a free program. Registration is required. To register, visit asc701.org, call (870) 536-3375, or visit ASC. For more information, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Farmer's Market open

The Farmer's Market held its grand opening June 4 at Saracen Landing. The market will be open each Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department's Facebook page.

Concert group sets Hootenanny

A Hee-Haw Hootenanny will be performed at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the University of Arkansas for Monticello Fine Arts Center. "This will be a fun show comprised of local talent and moments from the hit show 'Hee Haw,'" according to a news release from the Southeast Arkansas (SEARK) Concert Association. Tickets are $20 adults (age 11-64), $15 seniors (age 65 and older); $10 children (10 and under); and $5 veterans. Details: https://searkconcert.org/a-hee-haw-hootenanny/ or (870) 460-1888.

Beginning Sunday, June 19

Dermott native's play to debut at Fayetteville

TheatreSquared will produce the co-world premiere of Flex by Candrice Jones, a Dermott native and winner of the 2020 Steinberg Playwright Award, June 19-July 24. Performances of Flex are scheduled Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. at TheatreSquared at Fayetteville. Tickets range from $18-$58. Jones is a playwright, poet, and educator who writes "love letters for and to women of the American South," according to a news release. Details: theatre2.org/lights-up, theatre2.org/subscribe or (479) 777-7477.

Beginning Monday, June 20

Hurricane HYPE sets youth camp

Hurricane HYPE Center, near New St. Hurricane Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St., will host a Summer Camp for youth June 20 through July 22. Sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is $250 per child. The fee includes everything except concessions and masks are required, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The camp is open to youth in the second through eighth grade. Space is limited. Youth will participate in an array of activities, including 4-H, coding and recreation. For details, call (870) 534-2782 or send an email to hurricanehypecenter@gmail.com. Camp applications are available at newsthurricane.org.

Thursday, June 23

VA sets Virtual Claims Clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. June 23. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 5 p.m. June 22, according to a news release. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one.

UAM-CTC sets commencement

The University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology-Crossett (UAM-CTC) will hold its commencement for the graduating class of 2022 at 7 p.m. June 23 at the Crossett High School Arena. The doors will open at 5 p.m., according to a news release. More than 100 graduates will be recognized during the awarding of technical certificates and Associate of Applied Science degrees.

GOP committee to meet

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. June 23 at Larry's Pizza 7401 Dollarway Road. The guest speaker will be the Judge Chris Carnahan, a candidate for the Arkansas Supreme Court. In addition to the regular meeting, the group will also hold their county committee convention, David Singer, Jefferson County GOP committee chairman, said in a news release.

Saturday, June 25

TOPPS slates mental health first aid

TOPPS Teen Center, 1000 Townsend Park Drive, will continue trainings on mental health first aid June 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free to attend, according to a news release. The trainer will be Annette Dove, founder and executive director of TOPPS. Pre-registration is required by calling (870) 267-2186, Toni Burton-Walker, TOPPS' administrative intern, and a registered nurse.

Beginning Monday, June 27

ASC plans Art Pro Camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: Art Pro -- Campers will have lessons in various mediums while exploring themes of "Space and Time." The camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon , June 27-July 1. Open to ages 12-17, it is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members, $120 for nonmembers.

Vocal Performance Camp set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Vocal Performance Camp -- Students will learn new and improved vocal techniques, work on individual and group songs, perfect their performance skills, and learn how to be overall better vocalists. The camp will run from 1-4 p.m. June 27-July 1, with a final performance at 6 p.m. July 1. It is open to ages 12-20 and limited to 20 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Beginning Saturday, July 2

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include July 2 -- D.K. Harrell; Aug. 6 -- La La Craig & Element 88; Sept. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band; Oct. 1 -- Deak Harp Duo; Nov. 5 -- Kent Burnside; Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Friday, July 8

Women's group plans trip

The Women of Faith will sponsor a turn-around trip to Branson, Mo., to view the live, epic performance of, "Jesus" on Friday, July 8. The cost includes transportation and the theater ticket, according to a news release. Details: Jessie Clemmons, (870) 692-2194.

Beginning Monday, July 11

CrEATe Lab Camps open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: CrEATe Lab Jr Camp -- students will receive hands-on training in the kitchen with Kids Cook! owner Faith Anaya. Youth can learn cooking and food preparation skills while exploring different cuisines. The camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday, July 11-15. It is open to ages 7-10 and is limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers. For ages 11-17, CrEATe Lab Pro Camp is offered. Students will gain skills and use tools that can enable them to feel confident creating in the kitchen. The camp will run from 1-4 p.m. July 11-15. It is open to ages 11-17 and limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

UAM Kids' University set

UAM Kids' University will be held July 11-14. The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host the summer enrichment day camp for youth entering 1st through 6th grades in the fall. The morning session is for grades 1–3 and will be held from 9 a.m.–noon. The afternoon session is for grades 4–6 and will be held from 1-5 p.m. An early drop-off option is available for both sessions. For registration and details, visit https://www.uamont.edu/about/kids-university.html. Details: Rebecca Newton at kidsu@uamont.edu or (870) 460-1596.

Beginning Monday, July 18

Science Camp opens at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Science Camp -- Campers will create models and explore activities that will demonstrate various scientific principles to demonstrate how the universe works, whether that be gravity, time, planets, or more. This camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 18-22. This camp is open to ages 7-11 and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

ASC hosts Film Camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Film Camp -- The camp will explore storytelling as an art form, develop film ideas, shoot video, record audio and edit creations based on the "Space and Time" theme. The camp will run from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. July 18-22. It is open to ages 12-17 years old and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Thursday, July 21

Rotary to host Hooten's football program

The Rotary Club of West Pine Bluff will host Barry Grooms of Hooten's Arkansas Football at 11:30 a.m. July 21 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The lunch program will feature a lot of football talk, according to a news release. "We are extending this invitation to representatives from all football programs in Southeast Arkansas, so you will not only have the opportunity to hear comments from Arkansas' premier football authority, you can also visit with coaches and key players from football programs in Southeast Arkansas -- all in the same room at the same time. And eat well," a spokesman said. Details: Roy Ferrell at roywferrell@gmail.com.

Beginning Friday, July 22

ASC to present Cinderella

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella" July 22-24 and July 29-31, according to a news release. Tickets are $20 for ASC members and seniors, and $25 for nonmembers. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org, call (870) 536-3375, or purchase tickets in person.

Through Wednesday, July 27

Lakeside, St. Luke set summer camp

Lakeside United Methodist Church, 1500 S. Olive St., and St. Luke United Methodist Church, 32 School St., will host a summer day camp through July 27 for children in first through fifth grade. Sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Project Transformation Arkansas will sponsor the camp. Activities will include games, arts, recreation, and reading. Meals will be provided by TOPPS Inc. Registration is $20 per child or $50 per family. Parents may sign up their children at https://ptark.force.com/registration/s/ or by calling either church, according to a flier on the mayor's Facebook page. Details: Lakeside UMC, (870) 534-6241, or St. Luke UMC, (870) 535-2291.

Through Friday, July 29

Agency hosts fan drive

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is holding its annual "Beat The Heat Fan Drive" for Jefferson County now through July 29. The purpose of the drive is to raise money to purchase fans or air conditioners for elderly or disabled people, according to a news release. People who would like to make donations or purchase fans should call Carolyn Ferguson or Pauline Jones at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300 or 1-800-264-3260.

Through Saturday, Aug. 6

Camp set for special needs children

CP Foundation & Consulting Group will conduct the H.E.R.O.E.S Club Night & Weekend Camp for special needs children ages 5-12 who are looking for something fun and structured to do. The camp will be held at the Pine Bluff Community Center, 1000 S. Ash St. "Fifteen free scholarships are available," said Carolyn Pridgeon, founder and executive director of CP Foundation & Consulting Group, camp sponsor. Session A will be held June 6 through July 2. Session B will take place July 10 through Aug. 6. Sessions are available Monday through Friday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. or Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children with a behavioral plan or educational deficiency are welcomed, according to a news release on Stuff in The Bluff.com. The registration membership fee is $50. The fee is $50 per week for Monday through Friday sessions and $25 per week for Saturday sessions. To register or for details, email heroesclubpb@gmail.com or call (725) 236-9003.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 5

UAPB alumni plan virtual conference

The UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association announced that the National Alumni Virtual Summer Conference will be held Aug. 5-6. The Greater Kansas City Alumni Chapter will serve as the host, according to a news release. For details, send an email to uapbkc@gmail.com or visit https://uapbalumni.org/.

Through Saturday, Aug. 6

Through Friday, Aug. 12

DRA seeks leaders for academy

Delta Regional Authority (DRA) opened the application period for the 2023 Delta Leadership Institute (DLI) Executive Academy. The deadline is Aug. 12. DLI is a nine-month executive leadership program that brings together public, private, and nonprofit sector leaders from the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions. Chosen through a competitive application process, the class will include approximately 30 participants from the eight-state DRA region, including Arkansas, according to a news release. For details or to apply, visit dra.gov/leadership.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Maze Featuring Frankie

Beverly performs

The R&B group Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a news release. The group has earned 24 R&B Top 40 singles, including "While I'm Alone," "Golden Time Of Day," "Southern Girl," "Runnin' Away," "Before I Let Go," "Back In Stride," "Too Many Games," "Can't Get Over You" and "Silky Soul," according to the release. Tickets start at $50, plus applicable taxes. Secured parking will be available for $20. Tickets can be purchased at www.iTickets.com. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, pinebluffconventioncenter.com or (870) 536-7600.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 2

PBHS 1972 class reunion set

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1972 is planning its 50th reunion for Sept. 2-3 at Pine Bluff, according to a news release. "If you were a member of this class and graduated in 1972, or if you were a member of this class but did not graduate with the class in 1972, we would love to celebrate our Golden Reunion with you. You are also welcome to join us for any future reunions that we may have," according to the release. Participants are also urged to tell other class members about the event. Details: Gail Jenkins Sales, (870) 489-8527 or Mickey Shell, (870) 718-3930.

Underway

Inside dining set at

Neighbor to Neighbor

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., returned to inside dining Jan. 3 for fully vaccinated people only. Fully vaccinated means a person has had both shots (of Pfizer or Moderna) and the booster or one shot (Johnson & Johnson) and booster, according to a news release Those entering the building must show their ID and vaccination cards. Take-out lunches will still be provided to unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or people without proper documentation for a limited time. Details: Pat Tate, Neighbor to Neighbor executive director, (870) 534-2883.

Salvation Army Auxiliary hosts fundraiser

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary won't hold its annual Christmas Luncheon and Festival of Tables, but will accept donations for the local Salvation Army, which provides food, shelter, socialization opportunities, spiritual enrichment and other services. The festivities were canceled in 2020-21 because of covid-19, according to a news release. Checks should be made payable to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and delivered to the Salvation Army Corps headquarters at 501 E. 12th Ave. or mailed to Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, P.O. Box 8209, Pine Bluff, AR, 71611. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.