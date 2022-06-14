Cardinal set date with Razorbacks

STANFORD REGIONAL

STANFORD 10, UCONN 5

STANFORD, Calif. -- Kody Huff went 3 for 4, including a grand slam to cap a six-run fourth inning, and No. 2 national seed Stanford advanced to its second straight College World Series with a 10-5 victory over UConn on Monday.

Stanford (47-16), which played in its fifth elimination game in nine days to win the Stanford Super Regional, plays Arkansas (43-19) on Saturday. UConn (50-16), which set a program record for wins, was looking for its first CWS appearance since 1979.

Huff's 13th homer of the season came after UConn shortstop Bryan Padilla slipped on what could have been the third out of the fourth inning. Huff also had an RBI double in the first inning, scoring Braden Montgomery from first.

Tommy Troy added a home run in the fifth inning for his fifth of the NCAA Tournament -- after just two during the regular season. Troy went 4 for 5 with two runs scores and one RBI.

Ryan Bruno picked up his sixth win of the season and Quinn Mathews secured his ninth save -- both pitching three innings.

UConn scored three runs in the first inning when Ben Huber cleared the bases with a double. Stanford starter Joey Dixon was pulled and reliever Drew Dowd limited the damage with an inning-ending double play. The Cardinal answered in the bottom half with two runs.

CORVALLIS REGIONAL

AUBURN 4,

OREGON STATE 3

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Sonny DiChiara hit his 22nd home run, Blake Burkhalter pitched 2 2/3 innings of hitless relief for his 15th save, and Auburn beat No. 3 national seed Oregon State on Monday night to secure the final spot in the College World Series.

Auburn (42-20) won the Corvallis Super Regional to advance to the CWS for the second time in the last three tournaments. The Tigers, the fourth SEC team to make the NCAA tournament's final eight, will play Mississippi (37-22) on Saturday. Oregon State (48-18) was looking to advance to the CWS for the eighth time in school history, and seventh since 2005.

DiChiara opened the scoring in the third inning with a two-run homer. It was Auburn's first hit, and DiChiara's second -- both homers -- of the super regional.

Auburn added two runs in the sixth after two errors by Oregon State. Brooks Carlson reached on a fielding error by second baseman Travis Bazzana, scoring DiChiara. Bobby Peirce added a double in the inning and later scored on Brody Moore's bunt.

Auburn reliever Carson Skipper (6-3) retired five straight batters, including three strikeouts, before Burkhalter entered in the seventh with two on and one out. Burkhalter struck out two to preserve Auburn's lead and retired the next six to earn the save.

Justin Boyd hit a triple in the third and later scored on Jacob Melton's groundout to pull Oregon State within 2-1. Boyd added a two-run homer in the seventh, his ninth of the season, to make it 4-3. Boyd was 3 for 5.

SUNDAY'S LATE GAME

GREENVILLE REGIONAL

TEXAS 11, E. CAROLINA 1

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- Ivan Melendez hit a three-run home run, Skyler Messinger went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Texas beat East Carolina on Sunday to win the best-of-three Greenville Super Regional and advance to the College World Series.

Texas (47-20) clinched the program's 38th trip to Omaha, Neb., seeking its seventh national title and its first since 2005.

Tristan Stevens (7-6) scattered 5 hits and 3 walks over 6 one-run innings with 5 strikeouts. Travis Sthele and Jared Southard combined to allow just two baserunners -- a pair of walks by Sthele -- and struck out two over three innings of no-hit relief.

First pitch was delayed by nearly an hour due to lightning in the area and a second weather delay in the middle of the first stalled the game for almost 5 hours.

Douglas Hodo III led off the game with a single and then stole second and Eric Kennedy drew an eight-pitch walk before Melendez hit his 32nd home run of the season to give Texas a 3-0 lead and Murphy Stehly hit a two-run double in the Longhorn's five-run second to make it 9-1.

The Pirates' 13-7 victory in the opener Friday gave them 22 wins in their previous 23 games but back-to-back losses to Texas ended ECU's season and dashed any hope of the first College World Series appearance in program history.

ECU had a five-run lead in the middle of the seventh inning Saturday before the Longhorns scored seven runs in the final three innings to stave off elimination and force Game 3.

Stanford's Eddie Park reacts after scoring the go-ahead run against Connecticut during the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)



Stanford second baseman Brett Barrera, left, throws over Connecticut's T.C. Simmons (26) to complete a double play during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. Matt Donlan was out at first base. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)



Stanford starting pitcher Joey Dixon (23) delivers against Connecticut during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)



Connecticut right fielder Casey Dana catches a sacrifice fly by Stanford's Brett Barrera in foul ground during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. Brock Jones scored on the out. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)



Connecticut pitcher Garrett Coe delivers against Stanford during the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)



Connecticut starting pitcher Ian Cooke delivers against Stanford during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)



Stanford's Kody Huff follows the flight of his grand slam against Connecticut during the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)



Connecticut pitcher Enzo Stefanoni (46) waits while Stanford's Kody Huff runs out his grand slam during the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

