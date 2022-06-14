ATU local named to Miss Arkansas

An area resident is among five Arkansas Tech University participants in the Miss Arkansas 2022 pageant at the Robinson Center at Little Rock. The winner will be crowned Saturday.

Alli Beth King of Rison is Miss Arkansas Tech University and a junior at ATU. Her talent is a tap dance to the tune of “Lean On Me.” King’s social impact statement is “Give Y.O.U.: Yourself to Others Unselfishly,” according to a news release.

Other ATU contestants include Olivia Battles of Ozark, Kristin Hardy of Benton, Hannah Lomax of Russellville and Sophe Sligh of Hot Springs.

They will participate in interview, on-stage interview/ social impact, evening wear and talent contests in hopes of advancing to the final night of competition Saturday. Details: www.missarkansas.org.

House of Bread to open pantry

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon or until all the food boxes are gone.

Food will be given away on a first come, first served basis and only one box will be given per household. Everyone must bring proof of address (utility bills and driver’s license or ID.) Everyone is required to wear a mask, according to a news release.

All clients must fill out new intake forms for 2022 if they haven’t already done so. Participants won’t get a box if they don’t have the information required, according to the release.

Small Works taking applications

Applications are being accepted for the 2023 Small Works on Paper touring exhibition. The deadline is July 22 for artists to submit work, according to a news release.

Small Works on Paper is an annual juried art exhibition presented by the Arkansas Arts Council and features the work of Arkansas artists who are members of the Arts Council’s Artist Registry. Artists in the exhibition have the opportunity to have their work shown in multiple venues statewide and to sell their artworks with no commission fee.

The exhibition is chosen by an out-of-state juror, who also chooses pieces to become part of the council’s permanent collection. Details: https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/small-works-on-paper.

Concert group sets Hootenanny

A Hee-Haw Hootenanny will be performed at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the University of Arkansas for Monticello Fine Arts Center.

“This will be a fun show comprised of local talent and moments from the hit show ‘Hee Haw,’” according to a news release from the Southeast Arkansas (SEARK) Concert Association.

The show is presented by the Showstoppers in conjunction with the concert association.

Reserved seating tickets are $20 adults (age 11-64), $15 seniors (age 65 and older); $10 children (10 and under); and $5 veterans.

Details: https://searkconcert.org/a-hee-haw-hootenanny/or (870) 460-1888.



