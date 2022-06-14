Early runoff voting begins

With three races still to be determined, the early period to cast a runoff ballot begins today.

There are a pair of seats on the Pine Bluff City Council still to be settled as well as a runoff for county constable when area residents return to the polls on June 21 in the Democratic primary.

Runoffs were necessitated when none of the candidates were able to secure more than 50% of the vote in the primary election on May 24.

Early voting will take place at the Jefferson County Courthouse today through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m with four candidates vying for spots on the City Council and two running in the Vaugine Township constable race.

LaTisha Brunson and Danny Walker were the lone candidates standing from Ward 1 after the primary election, with Brunson topping the list of nominees with 578 (47.78%) votes, followed by Walker who received 241(19.93%) votes. The winner will replace outgoing council member Joni Anderson, who did not seek re-election.

The other city council match-up is in Ward 3 between Ivan Whitfield and Lanette Frazier, with incumbent Whitfield having paced the field with 578 (47.73%) votes and Lanette Frazier tallying 406 (33.53%) votes to force the runoff.

All four wards will get the opportunity to decide between Leon Warren Sr. and DeShawn Bennett, both of whom are seeking to become the next Jefferson County constable for Vaugine Township.

Bennett was close to securing the nomination in the primary election but fell 32 votes short of doing so. Bennett nabbed 2,116 (49.5%) votes compared to Warren's 864 (20.21%)

By law, any voter who actively participated in the May 24 primary election is required to vote in the same party in the run-off election.

Voters in Wards 1 and 3 will have a hand in selecting the council member in their wards as well as electing the constable of their choice. In contrast, voters in Wards 2 and 4 will only be able to vote in the constable runoff.

Voting will not be available on Monday, June 20. On Tuesday, June 21, voters must go to their respective polling places to vote between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.