Federal magistrate judge orders release of Arkansas woman

A Cleburne County woman indicted by a federal grand jury in south Florida was released from jail in Arkansas by a federal magistrate judge after her arrest on drug conspiracy charges.

According to court records, Staci Renee Morgan-Brown, 51, of Heber Springs was indicted June 2 in the Southern District of Florida on one count of conspiracy to distribute a material that is used to make a controlled substance.

The indictment said that between September 2017 and June 2021, Morgan-Brown conspired with others to distribute poppy seeds and poppy seed byproducts from which opium could be derived. The indictment also seeks the forfeiture of $313,625 and a 2017 Toyota 4Runner or other substitute property if that property cannot be located or has been commingled with other property, or has been damaged or destroyed.

If convicted, Morgan-Brown faces a maximum penalty of four years in prison, according to a penalty sheet that accompanied the indictment filing in Arkansas.

Morgan-Brown, who had been held in the Pulaski County jail since her arrest, was also facing felony charges in Pulaski County of second-degree malicious mischief and impairing the operation of a vital public facility. Those charges, which were filed June 7 -- the day after her arrest on the federal indictment -- were dismissed the following day at the request of the state, according to Pulaski County District Court records.

According to an arrest record dated June 7, Morgan-Brown was in a video hearing in a cell at the jail when a jailer heard a loud banging sound coming from the cell just before 9:30 a.m. The jailer said in the report that when he entered the cell he observed that the phone receiver attached to the video box was smashed into four pieces.

During an initial appearance Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jerome Kearney ordered Morgan-Brown detained temporarily and appointed KenDrell Collins, an attorney with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock, to represent her in any proceedings in Arkansas related to the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Fields told Kearney the government had withdrawn its objection to Morgan-Brown's release after it ascertained where her residence was located. Fields said initially there was some confusion that was eventually cleared up.

"There was a U-Haul van that agents had seen outside her home and [they] were concerned that she might be leaving the area," Fields said. "The opposite was the case. Property from her father's estate was being moved into her home."

"I'm going to allow her to be released," Kearney told both attorneys, "in large part because she has no history. Now, I was concerned over reports of how she behaved when they first tried to interview her. But she didn't have counsel with her at that time, so all of that is understood."

Kearney told Morgan-Brown that she is ordered to report to the U.S. Marshals Service in the Southern District of Florida at the federal building in Miami.