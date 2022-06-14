Fish stories deadline today

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is calling on all readers to vote for their favorite fish story from the many entries received for our annual contest.

Voting in the Readers Choice category ends today.

There will be two winners this year: one chosen by our judges and one by the readers. Braden's Creek Custom Rods is donating a fly fishing lesson one day experience, valued at $900, for the judge's selection. Arkansas on the Fly is donating a full, one day guided fly fishing trip for two, valued at $600, for the reader's choice winner.

The winners will be announced June 21.

To vote, visit www.nwaonline.com/fishcontest. All stories will be published online or in NWA Outdoors.



