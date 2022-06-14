4-star CB runs blistering 40 time at Arkansas camp

Cornerback Tay’shawn Wilson made the trip to Arkansas to impress and impress he did during Saturday’s prospect camp, running 4.28 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Wilson, 5-9 1/4, 170 pounds, of Mayde Creek High School in Houston, had 19 offers from schools such as Baylor, Texas, Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, Georgia Tech, Houston, Marshall and others prior to attending the Arkansas camp.

When Wilson ran the 4.28 time, Arkansas coaches were in disbelief.

“They told me to run it again,” Wilson said.

Instead of two coaches timing him, five gathered around the finish line. Of the five stop watches, his slowest time read 4.31.

“I ran it again and I ran the same thing and they were like, ‘OK then,’” Wilson said. “Because, like, the first time they didn’t believe it. I ran it again and ran the same thing to show what I could do.”

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit and the No. 34 athlete in the nation for the 2023 class. Despite having bests of 10.42 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.04 seconds in the 200, Wilson was also surprised by his 40 time at the camp.

“It really did,” he said. “My last camp I ran a 4.34, so I wanted to beat that. I came out here and ran my hardest and showed the coaches what I could do.”

He recorded 30 tackles, 7 pass breakups and 1 interception as a junior.

Wilson enjoyed working with Arkansas cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman and assistant defensive backs coach Mason Hutchins.

“I love it, like all the DB coaches,” he said. “I love them. All the coaches show interest in me. They love me. It’s been a great time out here.”

He hopes to see the Razorbacks offer him.

“It would mean a lot,” he said. “This was my first time out here and I really love all the coaches. All of them have been talking to me. It would really mean a lot to me.”



