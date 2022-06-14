High school championship locales picked for fall season

Soon enough, school will reconvene and the feverish pursuit of fall state championships in both football and volleyball will be front and center as the Arkansas Activities Association has officially announced the dates and times for the 2022 title games.

All of the high school state championship football games will be played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, while all volleyball championship matches will be played at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

The board of directors approved the championship schedules during their annual summer workshop last week, and for the first time, there will be a state championship game played at noon on Friday, Dec. 2, with the 2A football championship moved up one week due to the shortage of competitors around the state.

The eight-person state championship game will be played on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The conference 7A title game will be played at 6:30 on Friday, Dec. 2.

Four more winners will be crowned on Saturday, Dec. 4 with Conference 5A beginning at noon, with 6A slated to play at 6:30 p.m. on the same day. A week later on Saturday, Dec. 10, the final two pieces of the puzzle will be decided with Conference 4A battling it out at noon and the 3A Conference deciding things at 6:30 p.m.